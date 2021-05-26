Notable French Open absences

After a much-hyped return on the ATP tour, 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer is off to a dismal start to the season. He lost to Nikoloz Basilashvili in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 Qatar Open played on Hard courts last March. He then chose to skip the Dubai Open and get back to practice before heading to Geneva to play the ATP Geneva where he was seeded No.1, in the absence of the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Dominic Thiem, and Alexander Zverev. The ATP tour 250 event was the best bet for Federer on clay, with the King of clay, Rafael Nadal, busy competing at the Masters 1000 events. However, the Swiss maestro went down yet again, this time to the in-form Pablo Andujar of Spain in the round of 16, in what turned out to be a thrilling 3-set encounter. Andujar would then face Swiss teenager Dominic Stricker in the quarterfinals. Nonetheless, Federer fans might find solace in knowing that neither of the losses was demoralizing.