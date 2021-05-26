Cancel
Tennis

Notable French Open absences

tennis.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissing in Action: Simo, Stan and the major Roland Garros omissions. As the top talents in tennis arrive at Roland Garros, which notable names won't be among the group in Paris?. © 2021 Getty Images. Simona Halep. The Romanian, who won her first major in Paris three years ago, tore...

www.tennis.com
Simona Halep
Andy Murray
#French Open#France#Paris#Romanian#Rome#Nottingham#March#Getty Images
TennisPosted by
FanSided

Why Coco Gauff is a French Open favorite

Just a few short hours after winning her second tour-level singles title Saturday in Parma, Coco Gauff stepped back on the court along with best friend and doubles partner Caty McNaly to capture the doubles title of the same event. Her comfort level, along with her results on the surface are just a couple of the reasons why Coco Gauff should be considered a French Open favorite. In the following, I will explain other key factors for why the 17-year-old American is a favorite in Paris.
Tennisledburyreporter.co.uk

Serena Williams secures place in last 16 of Emilia-Romagna Open

Serena Williams overcame a shaky start to power into the last 16 of the Emilia-Romagna Open at the expense of 17-year-old qualifying wildcard Lisa Pigato. World number 572 Pigato produced three superb winners to break the 23-time grand slam winner in the first game of their first-round match in Parma but Williams soon recovered.
TennisJanesville Gazette

WTA Belgrade Results

BELGRADE (AP) _ Results Monday from Belgrade at Novak Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):. Aleksandra Krunic and Nina Stojanovic (4), Serbia, def. Paula Kania-Chodun, Poland, and Julia Wachaczyk, Germany, 6-3, 6-1.
Geneva, INdailyjournal.net

Federer to face Andujar in clay-court comeback in Geneva

GENEVA — Pablo Andujar set up a second-round meeting with Roger Federer at the Geneva Open by beating Jordan Thompson 6-0, 6-4 on Monday. Federer is set to face the 75th-ranked Andujar on Tuesday evening in Geneva where persistent rain has fallen for several days and is forecast through the weekend.
TennisJanesville Gazette

ATP Schedule

Jan. 4-13 2021 — Antalya Open, HO (Alex de Minaur) Jan. 4-13 2021 — Delray Beach Open, HO (Hubert Hurkacz) Jan. 31-7 2021 — Murray River Open, HO (Jannik Sinner) Jan. 30-Feb. 7 — Great Ocean Road Open, HO (Daniel Evans) Feb. 6-14 2021 — New York Open, HO. Feb....
Tennissportschatplace.com

Geneva Open: Casper Ruud vs. Tennys Sandgren 5/18/21 Tennis Prediction

Tennys Sandgren vs. Casper Ruud - 2021 Geneva Open Second Round. TV: ESPN (US); Amazon Prime (UK) Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!. Casper Ruud (3) meets Tennys Sandgren in the second round of the 2021 Geneva Open on Tuesday, May 18th 2021. Will Tennys...
TennisPosted by
FanSided

3 WTA contenders to watch at the French Open

The French Open is set to begin on May 30th. Unlike the men’s field, the women’s field will be wide open once again for the French Open. Coming into the tournament, there will be no definite favorite to take home the title, as there is no 13-time French Open champion on the women’s side. Instead, there are 8-10 players who I believe have a great chance of winning the title here in Paris.
TennisNBC Sports

Simona Halep to miss French Open

Simona Halep, the 2018 French Open champion, will miss the Grand Slam tennis tournament in Paris that starts May 30 due to a left calf tear suffered in a tournament in Rome last week. “It’s with a heavy heart that I announce my withdrawal from @rolandgarros this year,” was posted...
Tennisdigitalspy.com

Is covering the French Open becoming a drag for ITV 4?

Next week ITV. 4 will be showing round the clock coverage of the French Open. Given how Andy Murray is not fully fit can they justify it?. Absolutely not. Given he has missed two of the last three, and lost in the 1st round of the other, they know not to rely on his performance. Murray or no Murray, the tournament is very good for ITV4. It fills huge chunks of the day with live sport and in hours that are very convenient for UK viewing.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Serena Williams: 'Roger Federer is a genius and greatest player ever'

Following an early Rome Open exit, Serena Williams asked for a wild card at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma, remaining in Italy and seeking form ahead of Roland Garros. In the opening match, the 23-time Major winner took down the 17-year-old Lisa Pigato 6-3, 6-2 in 68 minutes, getting broken once and delivering four breaks to control the scoreboard and march into the next round.
Tennisharrisondaily.com

FRENCH OPEN 2021: Is it time for the changing of the guard?

Forgive Novak Djokovic if he's just a little bit tired of hearing about, and being asked to address, how much longer he, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer can stay at the top of tennis. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
TennisPosted by
FanSided

Why Rafa Nadal will win the French Open in 2021

No result is certain in tennis. You can be the best in the world, but if you are not better than your opponent for the 2–3-hour span during a match, you will lose. In tennis, you do not have to play like the best in the world every day to win, you just have to be better than your opponent that day.
Tennismountainviewtoday.ca

Canadian Rebecca Marino eliminated in French Open qualifying

PARIS — Canada's Rebecca Marino is out of the French Open qualifying tournament after suffering a loss in the first round. Marino, from Vancouver, lost 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 to No. 20 qualifying seed Claire Liu of the U.S. on Tuesday. Liu converted on eight of 18 break-point opportunities as she...
Tennislastwordonsports.com

Roger Federer’s Chances at the French Open

After a much-hyped return on the ATP tour, 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer is off to a dismal start to the season. He lost to Nikoloz Basilashvili in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 Qatar Open played on Hard courts last March. He then chose to skip the Dubai Open and get back to practice before heading to Geneva to play the ATP Geneva where he was seeded No.1, in the absence of the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Dominic Thiem, and Alexander Zverev. The ATP tour 250 event was the best bet for Federer on clay, with the King of clay, Rafael Nadal, busy competing at the Masters 1000 events. However, the Swiss maestro went down yet again, this time to the in-form Pablo Andujar of Spain in the round of 16, in what turned out to be a thrilling 3-set encounter. Andujar would then face Swiss teenager Dominic Stricker in the quarterfinals. Nonetheless, Federer fans might find solace in knowing that neither of the losses was demoralizing.
Tennistennis.com

The 10 Burning Questions of the 2021 French Open

1. Who benefits most from the tournament’s return to its familiar time slot?. When Roland Garros was postponed until late September last year due to the pandemic, pundits theorized that the cool, damp, autumnal conditions—and a much-criticized change to a less-lively ball—would diminish Rafael Nadal’s chances for success. The pundits were correct, but Nadal won anyway.
Tennisharrisondaily.com

The Latest: Naomi Osaka opens play at French Open

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):. Back in its usual May-June slot, the French Open is getting underway with Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
Tennisvnexpress.net

Vietnamese-American tennis pro exits French Open

Thai-Son Kwiatkowski has said goodbye to French Open (Roland Garros) during the second qualification round Wednesday. Kwiatkowski, at 218th on the ATP world ranking, faced Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo (116th), the eighth-seeded player in the tournament. Despite playing a stronger opponent, Kwiatkowski started the game with confidence. The first set saw both players entering a tie-break, which Kwiatkowski won 7-6.