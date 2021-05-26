Cancel
Atlanta, GA

The Atlanta Opera returns to Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre for 2021-22

By Staff reports
Marietta Daily Journal
 12 days ago

The Atlanta Opera will celebrate its return to the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre with a season of escapist mainstage productions. With four productions under the Big Tent during the 2020-21 season, the company spent the season developing new skills that can lift future productions to new levels. The company...

www.mdjonline.com
