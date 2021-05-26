The Atlanta Opera returns to Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre for 2021-22

Left to right: Julius Caesar in Egypt, The Pirates of Penzance, Barber of Seville, The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs (credit: Cig Harvey) Galvanized by the enthusiastic reception of its innovative programming solutions during the past season, The Atlanta Opera – “one of the few American companies to perform live for in-person audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic” (Wall Street Journal) – celebrates its much-anticipated return to the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre with four colorful, uplifting and escapist mainstage productions in 2021-22. Beginning in November with Handel’s Julius Caesar in Egypt, in its first staging by the company, the season continues with the return of Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance, Rossini’s beloved Barber of Seville, and the Southeastern premiere of the Grammy award-winning opera The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs, in a new production by Carl W. Knobloch Jr. General and Artistic Director Tomer Zvulun. Two Discoveries series productions will also be announced at a later date. Meanwhile, at least two of the innovations necessitated by the pandemic proved their staying power: the “Big Tent” series will continue the momentum of the current season in the fall while easing audiences back into the indoor venue, and the company’s commitment to streaming opera productions is now a permanent feature of its operations. Not only will select mainstage and Discoveries productions be filmed, but digital-only shorts and features will also be created, with all the new content streamed on the Spotlight Media platform. Far from languishing during the challenges of the past year, The Atlanta Opera emphatically rose, and continues to rise, to the occasion, only reinforcing its reputation as “one of the most exciting opera companies in America” (Opera Wire).