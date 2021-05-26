Cancel
Portugal warns Ryanair will face consequences for opposing TAP aid

By Sergio Goncalves
Reuters
 8 days ago

LISBON, May 26 (Reuters) - Ryanair’s relations with Portugal will suffer because of the Irish airline’s campaign to try to block state aid for struggling Portuguese rival TAP, Portugal’s infrastructure ministry warned on Wednesday.

“Due to systematic hostile attacks on TAP, Ryanair should not expect an attitude of cooperation,” the ministry said in a strongly worded statement after minister Pedro Nuno Santos met Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary earlier in the day.

Last week, the European Union’s second-highest court upheld Ryanair’s fight against a 1.2 billion euro ($1.5 billion) rescue loan TAP received in 2020 from the state, with the European Commission’s blessing, on the grounds that the Commission failed to justify the huge cash injection.

The Commission has said it is studying the ruling before considering its next steps.

“It is clear to everyone that Ryanair is trying to take advantage of a difficult situation caused by a pandemic to attack a group of European companies of central importance for several (EU) member states,” the ministry said.

Ryanair was not immediately available for comment.

If Brussels rejects Lisbon’s restructuring plan for TAP, which involves a proposed 2,000 job cuts by 2022 and pay cuts of up to 25%, TAP would have to immediately repay the rescue loan, which could lead to its insolvency.

TAP reported a record 1.2 billion euro loss last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the ministry said the airline was “a strategic and structuring investment for Portugal”.

