Something strange is happening in the UK. It appears to be… hot.Following May’s showers, a heatwave is expected to roll in across the UK this weekend, with temperatures set to reach nearly 30C.It’s all thanks to high pressure from the Azores, a Portuguese-owned island group in the Atlantic. (Sunny weather is the only thing they’ll be bringing given Portugal has just been booted off the “green” list, meaning all future arrivals will need to quarantine for 10 days.)London is expected to see the warmest weather, with highs close to 30C from Saturday until next Thursday.The Independent’s travel desk has the...