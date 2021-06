The Broome County Sheriff's Office(BCSO) is asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted on an outstanding warrant. The Sheriff's Office is currently looking for Joseph R. Gillespi, for whom they have a warrant for Violation of Probation: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree. Police say Gillespi was last known to frequent the Chenango Street area in the City of Binghamton.