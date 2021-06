In what is a great follow-up to last Saturday’s sea bass opener, the summer flounder (fluke) season kicks off tomorrow and will run through September 19. No doubt the most popular fish among the Garden State’s inshore saltwater fishing fraternity, big numbers of this most scrumptious flatfish are in the bays, inlets and tidal rivers, and have been so the past few weeks. Anglers targeting weakfish and stripers have had fluke nailing their bucktails and plastics, and it looks as if this weekend, and indeed the next few weeks at least, these areas will be producing a prodigious poundage of fillets.