Bear sighted on UC Davis campus

Recent breach of private information leaves many UC Davis employees and students in a state of paranoia and questioning if their private information is truly confidential. The entire UC system, including UC Davis, fell victim to a nationwide cyber attack in which there was a breach in the private information of many employees and students. On Wednesday, Mar. 31 2021, the UC system released a statement and sent an email to the UC community regarding the Accellion cyber attack and the precautions students should take in order to protect themselves. Potential stolen private information include students’ names, birth dates and social security, as well as bank account information.