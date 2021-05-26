Cancel
Davis, CA

Bear sighted on UC Davis campus

By Andy Fell
Daily Democrat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUC Davis police issued a WarnMe alert early on Wednesday morning after a bear was sighted on campus. The bear was reported by a member of the public in the Arboretum area about 5:40 a.m. Police advised people to avoid the area while they responded. Sadly, just after 7 a.m....

www.dailydemocrat.com
