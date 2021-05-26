Chuck E. Cheese & Munch's Make Believe Band Celebrate With First-Ever Tour
Chuck E. Cheese, the number one family entertainment venue, announced Chuck E. and Munch's Make Believe Band are dropping a new album, "Summer of Fun," on May 21 and the iconic group will be hitting the road for their first-ever concert tour. Kicking off June 5, the group that has rocked the stages of Chuck E. Cheese stores for more than four decades is hitting the road for a multi-city outdoor concert tour, with shows in Tampa, Nashville, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Dallas.elvisduran.iheart.com