Chuck E. Cheese & Munch's Make Believe Band Celebrate With First-Ever Tour

Elvis Duran and the Morning Show
 8 days ago
Chuck E. Cheese, the number one family entertainment venue, announced Chuck E. and Munch's Make Believe Band are dropping a new album, "Summer of Fun," on May 21 and the iconic group will be hitting the road for their first-ever concert tour. Kicking off June 5, the group that has rocked the stages of Chuck E. Cheese stores for more than four decades is hitting the road for a multi-city outdoor concert tour, with shows in Tampa, Nashville, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Dallas.

elvisduran.iheart.com
