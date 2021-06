Blackburn with Darwen has overtaken Bolton as the UK area with the highest rate of new coronavirus cases in the UK. In the seven days leading up to 26 May, 584 Covid-19 cases were recorded in the area, according to data published by Public Health England. The number amounts to around 390.1 cases per 100,000 people, while in neighbouring Bolton, the seven-day rate is at 386.7 cases per 100,000.In Bolton, the new number represents a decline from the seven days leading up to 21 May, suggesting that the recent rise in cases in the area could have already seen its...