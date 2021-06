Can’t see the audio player? Click here to listen on SoundCloud. You can also listen on on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts or wherever you listen to podcasts. The high cost of prescription drugs is among consumers’ top health policy issues, according to public opinion polls. And it’s one of the few health issues that Republicans and Democrats agree needs addressing. Yet try as they might, policymakers have been able to make only incremental changes in drug price policy during the past three decades.