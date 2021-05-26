Cancel
Agriculture

Salmon virus originally from the Atlantic, spread to wild Pacific salmon from farms

By University of British Columbia
Phys.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePiscine orthoreovirus (PRV) - which is associated with kidney and liver damage in Chinook salmon—is continually being transmitted between open-net salmon farms and wild juvenile Chinook salmon in British Columbia waters, according to a new genomics analysis published today in Science Advances. The collaborative study from the University of British...

phys.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farmed Salmon#Fish Farms#Piscine Orthoreovirus#Science Advances#Sshi#Ubc Science#Ubc Medicine#Dfo#Norwegian#Canadian#Dalhousie University#Atlantic Salmon Farms#Wild Pacific Salmon#Wild Salmon Populations#Salmon Aquaculture#Wild Chinook Salmon#Wild Fish#Managing Salmon Farming#Open Net Salmon Farms#British Columbia Waters
