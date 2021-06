Authorities in South Florida are seeking help from the public after two people died and at least 20 others were injured early Sunday during a shooting outside a banquet hall. The gunfire erupted at the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County, near Hialeah, police said. The hall had been rented out for a concert. Three people rolled out of an SUV and opened fire on the crowd outside, Miami-Dade police director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III said.