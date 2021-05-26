Enjoy views of distant mountains, open prairie and big sky with “Yoga at the Jump”

Oh Montana!!!!! I am quite sure that God spent extra time creating Montana. We rode from Clark Fork Idaho to Libby Montana today. It was 68.6 miles, 2,861 feet of elevation gain and maximum grade was 6%. Every corner we rounded and every hill we crested (there were a lot of them!), we had to stop to take a picture. I know Minnesota is called the land of 10,000 lakes but I have never seen as much water in lakes and rivers as I have seen in north eastern Washington, northern Idaho and now especially in northwestern Montana. Our route followed a river the entire day and snowcapped mountains were everywhere. Kevin was fishing many times along the way. He did not catch anything but the scenery made for a great time. We stopped for lunch at a little restaurant in the middle of nowhere Montana called Halfway House Bar and Grill. It started over 125 years ago as a rest stop and halfway point for people and horses traveling from Noxon and Troy Montana. Bull Lake which is close to the restaurant was considered halfway between the Clark Fork River and Kootenai River. This was called the Great Northern Tote.