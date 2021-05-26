Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

Enjoy views of distant mountains, open prairie and big sky with “Yoga at the Jump”

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
montanarightnow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREAT FALLS, Mont. - A “sunrise yoga” class led by Candace Weeda Strobbe of Cascading Wellness is being held at the top of First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park. The all-level class will start at 8:00 am on June 13. A release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says the...

www.montanarightnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Sky#Weather#Buffalo Jump#Open Space#Event Space#Wildlife#Cascading Wellness#Montana Fish#Mountains#Open Prairie#Summer Activities#Pre Registration#Mont#Drive#Limited Space#Rush
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Workouts
News Break
Yoga
Related
Lifestyletravelblog.org

Into The Big Sky Country

Oh Montana!!!!! I am quite sure that God spent extra time creating Montana. We rode from Clark Fork Idaho to Libby Montana today. It was 68.6 miles, 2,861 feet of elevation gain and maximum grade was 6%. Every corner we rounded and every hill we crested (there were a lot of them!), we had to stop to take a picture. I know Minnesota is called the land of 10,000 lakes but I have never seen as much water in lakes and rivers as I have seen in north eastern Washington, northern Idaho and now especially in northwestern Montana. Our route followed a river the entire day and snowcapped mountains were everywhere. Kevin was fishing many times along the way. He did not catch anything but the scenery made for a great time. We stopped for lunch at a little restaurant in the middle of nowhere Montana called Halfway House Bar and Grill. It started over 125 years ago as a rest stop and halfway point for people and horses traveling from Noxon and Troy Montana. Bull Lake which is close to the restaurant was considered halfway between the Clark Fork River and Kootenai River. This was called the Great Northern Tote.
LifestyleArgus Observer Online

A mountain bike park is being opened at Soldier Mountain.

Soldier Mountain is opening its new mountain bike park for the summer this Friday, May 21, after the Phillips Fire prevented the resort from opening it last summer. It will be open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, as well as Memorial Day and Labor Day, through the end of October depending on weather. Operating hours are 1:30-7 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays and holidays.
YogaBham Now

PaddleBoard Yoga Classes at Oak Mountain State Park

PaddleBoard Yoga Classes at the Oak Mountain State Park Marina. Cost is $30 per class, $15 if you have your own board. The Oak Mountain State Park Marina is off of Terrace drive in the center of the park near the ranger station. We meet at the marina. Participants will...
Politicskmmo.com

RESIDENTS ARE INVITED TO ENJOY PRAIRIE FIELD TRIPS ON NATIONAL PRAIRIE DAY

The Missouri Prairie Foundation invites all to recognize and celebrate prairies in Missouri and throughout the nation on National Prairie Day. Prairie is a defining landscape of the United States. From the prairies of the Great Plains and Midwest to the glades, coastal grasslands, and other related communities throughout the country, grasslands have benefited Americans in countless ways.
Claremore, OKClaremore Progress

Sacred Mountain opens this weekend

Sacred Mountain Health and Wellness Owner Sara Jo Poff discusses the Grand Opening this weekend. 1. What are some of the highlights of the grand opening?. Our Grand Opening celebration will include fun for the whole family including a bounce house, a mini petting zoo, snacks, door prizes to win sauna sessions and wellness scans, and an opening day discount! We invite our community to take home some of our educational handouts and learn how we’re here to help them have the best health possible!
Monterey, VAtherecorderonline.com

Mountain View Room at Highland library open again

• Welcome back to Monterey, Ray Gum. Ray is excited to be back living in Monterey and is anxious to start his new job as custodian at Highland Elementary School in June. • Berkley Arrington was happy to visit Monterey over the Memorial Day weekend and see family and friends. While here he was the guest of honor in celebrating his 66th birthday.
Astronomymetafilter.com

Mountains come out of the sky and they stand there

The 2021 Milky Way Photographer of the Year "...we’ve gathered the best Milky Way images taken around the world....Buckle up because this trip is going to take you from the remote deserts of the American Wild West to the unfamiliar landscapes of the Australian Outback, passing by spectacular glaciers, volcanoes, mountains, beaches…always with the Milky Way shining in the sky."
Keene, NYSt. Albans Messenger

Outdoors with Ruthie: Join us for big views and blue skies in the Adirondacks!

The last time I left Vermont was in November of 2020; when we pulled into the parking lot at the Adirondack Loj in Keene, NY, I was pumped! I love Vermont, but there's something about the Adirondacks that makes them a world of their own. The mountains are taller, the hikes are longer, and the more time you spend there, the more you realize what a vast and beautiful treasure we have just across our border.
Airway Heights, WASpokane Journal of Business

Mountain View Gymnastics plans renovations, move

Sheri House, owner of Mountain View Gymnastics Inc., of Airway Heights, says she hopes to consolidate the business into a renovated building this summer. House says the gymnastics center, which has about 300 students and 16 coaches, is outgrowing its current leased spaces. Its main program space at 1100 S. Garfield and its preschool location a few blocks to the southwest, at 12417 W. 13th.
Montana Statehomestratosphere.com

Montana Home For Car Collectors & Big Sky Views!

There is a mountain-style house in Montana that was specially made for car collectors with its safe underground storage for up to 70 cars and it even has the facility for the car maintenance needed to prolong the life of the car collection. This house is now on the market priced at $12 million.
Mountain View, CAlosaltosonline.com

Decamping: REI leaving Mountain View for Sunnyvale

Mountain View’s REI plans to relocate to Sunnyvale in the fall in an effort to offer a larger assortment of gear and expertise for the South Bay, according to REI marketing and public relations specialist Courtney Rose. REI is moving to 130 E. El Camino Real – the former home...
California StateNBC Los Angeles

California's First Mountain Coaster Opens at Alpine Slide Big Bear

California's first and only mountain coaster is open as of Wednesday, when Alpine Slide Big Bear revealed the Mineshaft Coaster, its newest attraction. The mountain coaster is built directly into the mountainside, and allows riders to control the speed of the ride - which can reach up to 30 mph - with handbrakes on the side of each cart.
ScienceGizmodo

Archaeologists Open Frozen Wooden Box Found on Viking Mountain Pass

Melting glacial ice along a mountain passageway in Norway has resulted in the discovery of hundreds of ancient artifacts. One of these items, a wooden box with the lid still firmly in place, has finally been opened, revealing its precious contents. Bits of beeswax. Yep, the wooden box was holding...
LifestyleDezeen

Sky Yards Hotel by Domain Architects has deep balconies that frame mountain views

The balconies of Sky Yards Hotel in Xiuwu County, China, are designed to focus views upwards, framing the sky and mountains instead of the construction sites below. Located in an industrial area in Henan Province, the 48-room hotel was designed by Shanghai-based practice Domain Architects and includes a restaurant, banquet hall and swimming pools.
Fitnessmidtownatl.com

Midtown Social(ly Distant) Run Group Saturdays | Big Peach Running Co

Whether you are training for your next race, getting off the couch, or just looking to log some miles with your new best friends... Meet us in the parking lot behind Big Peach Running Co - Midtown for a group run that allows everyone a safe, healthy, and comfortable alternative to running solo.