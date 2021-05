Husband and wife Rick Holland and Rene Vasquez Holland launched their business, Spring Harvest TX, out of their Spring-area home in February. The urban farm grows a variety of nutrient-rich microgreens, including broccoli, sunflower, wheat grass, barley grass, arugula, beets, daikon radish and purple radish, which customers can incorporate into their daily diets. All microgreens are grown to order in a controlled environment from organic seeds with no pesticides, and they are harvested within 24 hours of delivery. In addition to the Spring and Klein area, the business offers delivery to The Woodlands, Conroe, Montgomery, The Heights, River Oaks and Montrose. 281-814-9779. www.springharvesttx.com.