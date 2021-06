SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank is sending out a plea for volunteers, calling it “an urgent crisis.”. “It’s a bit of a collision: a combination of volunteer fatigue and businesses opening up coupled with as many as 250,000 kids being at risk for hunger this summer. Summer is traditionally our highest time of need (for food, funds, and especially volunteers) and we’re usually in great shape with volunteers for the summer. The pandemic, however, has changed the landscape for volunteers and we are in a serious crisis,” said Eric Cooper, President/CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank in a press release.