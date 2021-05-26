New Jersey businesses can let vaccinated employees drop masks, social distancing on June 4
TRENTON - New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Wednesday said businesses can allow fully vaccinated employees to drop masks and social distancing on June 4 if they can prove they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The announcement comes days after Murphy said the indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated people would end on Friday. The Garden State will also allow the indoor gathering limit to expire on Friday.www.fox29.com