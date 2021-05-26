Cancel
Trenton, NJ

New Jersey businesses can let vaccinated employees drop masks, social distancing on June 4

Cover picture for the articleTRENTON - New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Wednesday said businesses can allow fully vaccinated employees to drop masks and social distancing on June 4 if they can prove they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The announcement comes days after Murphy said the indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated people would end on Friday. The Garden State will also allow the indoor gathering limit to expire on Friday.

Public Healththelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: New Jersey to Finally End Covid Public Health Emergency

Signed in March 2020, the Public Health Emergency in New Jersey is finally over. “New Jerseyans have proven their resilience over the past 15 months as our state has fought the COVID-19 pandemic,” Governor Murphy said. “Today, we take a substantial step toward restoring normalcy to our state and to the lives of those who call New Jersey home.
PoliticsPosted by
Lite Rock 96.9

More signatures, legislation call on NJ to ‘unmask our kids’

Another piece of legislation seeks to prohibit mandatory mask use among New Jersey children, as an online petition asking Gov. Phil Murphy to "unmask our kids" reaches more than 10,000 signatures. Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, introduced a measure Thursday that will allow children to unmask at daycare centers. She introduced...
Public HealthAsbury Park Press

NJ Democrats have a new plan to end the COVID public health emergency

Emergency provisions that shield hospitals and nursing homes from lawsuits will continue until September under a revamped bill that Democratic lawmakers — with input from Gov. Phil Murphy — have crafted to end New Jersey's public health emergency. The bill is lawmakers' second attempt to work with Murphy to end...
Health Serviceswrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy and Superintendent Callahan announce administrative order clarifying in-home personal care services can resume

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy and State Police Superintendent Colonel Pat Callahan Tuesday announced Administrative Order 2021-2 rescinding Administrative Order 2020-10, which had prohibited the provision of in-home personal care services during the COVID-19 public health emergency. The Division of Consumer Affairs also recently issued an administrative order to...
Bergenfield, NJPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Gov. Murphy may ditch kid mask mandate when NJ schools reopen in fall

One superintendent says parents are confused over mixed mask messages. Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday there’s a chance he might ditch the current mask mandate for New Jersey school students when classes reconvene in September. “I’ll put on my epidemiological hat and say three months from now might as well be five lifetimes in a pandemic. So the answer is — absolutely — our minds are open.”