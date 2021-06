Custody of dogs and cats may soon be litigated in Family Courts around the state. Both houses of the state Legislature have now passed A.5775/S.4248, which would require Family Courts to consider the best interest of companion animals when awarding possession of the animals in divorce or separation proceedings. The bill passed the Assembly 132-15, with Assemblyman Andrew Goodell, R-Jamestown, voting against. The Senate vote was 62-1 with Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, voting in favor.