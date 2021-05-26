I Wish All of My T-Shirts Were as Good as This One

Scouting Report: Despite the price tag, this easy breezy tee has features that make it feel like it’s really a pack of three tees stuffed into one. The first thing you might notice about Unbound Merino’s Crew Neck T-Shirt is what I noticed: it’s a little bit pricey for a t-shirt. But here’s why it’s not really—this t-shirt is like having 3 t-shirts stuffed into one. Not only is it extremely soft and made out of 100% Merino wool, it has a silhouette that is form fitting, but of course not too tight. But the best features come from the wool itself. The shirt is odor resistant and anti-wrinkle, which is pretty much incredible. When I pull it out of my drawer, it never has a single wrinkle on it, which, now that I’m stepping outside more, is a big plus. And I can wear it again and again without washing it, and it doesn’t stink (I even asked my girlfriend!). The shirt is temperature regulating thanks to the material as well, so even though I tend to get a little sweaty fairly quickly, not in this shirt. It’s easy, breezy, and perfect for the warmer months.