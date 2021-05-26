Cancel
Animals

Neotropical river otters in Brazil communicate in a rich vocal range

By Public Library of Science
Phys.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolitary river otters in Brazil use a rich repertoire of vocalizations during play and conflict, according to a study publishing May 26 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE, by Sabrina Bettoni, Tecumseh Fitch, and colleagues at the University of Vienna. The otter subfamily includes 13 species of carnivorous, aquatic mammal...

phys.org
