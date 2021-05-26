Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Peter Schiff: Gold Cracks $1,900 as Inflation Tax Destroys Purchasing Power

schiffgold.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold pushed above $1,900 an ounce near the end of the trading day Tuesday (May 25) and closed just below that level. Silver also had a strong day, up about 22 cents, closing just below $28 an ounce. Meanwhile, the dollar index headed in the opposite direction, closing an 89.66. That’s the lowest level for the dollar index since early January. Peter Schiff talked about the rally in gold and how the inflation tax is destroying American’s purchasing power on a recent podcast.

schiffgold.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Schiff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation Tax#Purchasing Power#Consumer Price Inflation#Gold Prices#Us Inflation#Metals Prices#Chicago Fed#The Federal Reserve#Marketwatch#Americans#Rising Prices#Monetary Policy#Real Estate Prices#Automobile Prices#Consumer Confidence#Subprime Mortgages#Car Prices#Wealth#Trillions#Headwinds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsDailyFx

Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Here Comes Taper Talk

US Treasury yields have dropped to multi-month lows, and with inflation expectations still elevated, the erosion of US real yields stands to be a negative influence on US Dollar price action – like it was for much of 2020. The June Federal Reserve meeting is likely to formally kickoff taper...
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Updated Fed Interest Rate Dot Plot

The price of gold pares the advance following the update to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) as the 10-Year US Treasury yield bounces back from a fresh monthly low (1.43%), and the Federal Reserve interest rate decision is likely to sway the near-term outlook for bullion as the central bank is slated to update the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP).
Businessinvesting.com

U.S. Dollar Soars As Investors Look To FOMC

The U.S. dollar ended the week higher against all of the major currencies with today’s rally, a delayed reaction to Thursday’s inflation report. Stronger-than-expected consumer confidence also helped to boost demand for U.S. dollars ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement. U.S. policy-makers have insisted that the increase in inflation is transitory, with disappointing consumer spending and labor market numbers discouraging taper talk next week.
Businesskitco.com

Gold slides as dollar firms on bets for 'transitory' inflation

* Palladium on track for weekly decline (Adds comment, updates prices) June 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Friday, pressured by a stronger dollar, with some investors betting on rising U.S. consumer prices being temporary and not affecting the Federal Reserve's current monetary stimulus. Spot gold had fallen 0.8%...
Businessoverpassesforamerica.com

The Bond Market Is Acting Strange. An Economic Slowdown Could Be Ahead.

“If we ended up with a slightly higher interest-rate environment, it would actually be a plus for society’s point of view and the Fed’s point of view,” declared Janet Yellen, who has a bit greater than passing familiarity with the topic. “We’ve been fighting inflation that’s too low and interest...
EconomyUS News and World Report

Fed May Opt for Faster Phase-Out of Housing-Backed Bond Purchases

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve could stop adding to its holdings of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) several months before it finishes increasing its stockpile of Treasuries, if the findings of a Reuters poll of economists are a guide. The expectation the U.S. central bank could reduce its MBS purchases by a...
Businessnorthwestgeorgianews.com

US inflation expectations build in June survey of economists

Economists’ inflation expectations keep rising as a variety of key metrics underscore building price pressures. Forecasters raised their estimates for the consumer price index and for a key inflation gauge favored by the Federal Reserve, known as the personal consumption expenditures price index, every quarter through the first half of next year, according to the latest monthly survey of economists by Bloomberg.
Businessmining.com

Is gold really an inflation hedge?

Inflation is back, and that’s usually depicted as good for gold. But is the yellow metal still a hedge against inflation, or has something changed?. Inflation has returned. This is partly understandable. After all, during the Covid recession, consumers and businesses accumulated a lot of cash as their spending was reduced, while revenues were sustained by money transfers from the government. These funds are now entering the economy, which makes demand grow much faster than supply, thus boosting prices. After some time, supply may catch up, curbing inflation. However, there is an important risk that inflation will turn out to be higher and/or more permanent than many analysts believe.
MarketsWoonsocket Call

Market Talk - Friday, June 11

The Federal Reserve’s balance sheet reached $8 trillion for the first time this week. The central bank sold nearly $160 million of corporate debt this week and announced it would let go of its $14 billion corporate debt portfolio.
Businessbitcoinmagazine.com

U.S. Inflation Hits Highest Rate Since 2008, Outlining Case For Bitcoin

The consumer price index (CPI), a measure of the price of consumer goods and services, increased by an annual rate of 5% last month, hitting its highest mark since August 2008, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. As money printing and federal economic stimulus measures continue in the...
BusinessStreet.Com

Bonds and Bottlenecks: Yield Slump Says Fed Right on Inflation. For Now.

U.S. Treasury bond yields are on pace for their biggest weekly retreat in more than a year Friday, as traders look through the hottest inflation data in decades and buy into the Federal Reserve's narrative that price pressures will ease as supply chain bottlenecks and labor market shortages ease over the second half of 2021.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Turkish inflation lessons for the Federal Reserve

The Federal Reserve is not alone in now subscribing to unorthodox monetary policy doctrines. It is being outdone by the Bank of Turkey, which under President Erdogan’s thumb, has embraced the most unorthodox of interest rate policies with highly untoward economic results. One has to wonder whether Turkey’s unfortunate experience with monetary policy experimentation might not hold some cautionary lessons for the Fed.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Spike in current mortgage rates unlikely to derail housing market

Home prices are likely to continue higher at an above-trend price barring a surge in mortgage rates. U.S. home prices increased 13% annually in March, according to the national Case-Shiller index, making for the biggest gain in more than 15 years. Surging prices were the result of demand, which came...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Inflation spike could force Fed's hand on tapering asset purchases

A key inflation gauge that revealed consumer prices rose at their fastest pace in decades last month could prompt the Federal Reserve to start laying the groundwork to begin curtailing its massive monetary support to the U.S. economy. The Labor Department announced Thursday that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) surged...
Marketscryptovibes.com

Gold Reclaims $1,900 As Dollar And Yields Slide After US Data

Gold prices edged above $1900 on June 11, 2021, supported by a pullback in the dollar and lower bond yields. The data that showed a surge in US inflation was perceived to be inadequate to change the Federal Reserve’s easy monetary policy. Spot gold was up by around 0.1% trading...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold awaiting inflation data

The markets are waiting for the US data today – which includes Weekly Claims, (the new requests for unemployment benefits, with a previous of 385k and an estimate of 370k), the CPI inflation reading (with a prior of 0.8% per month and an estimate of 0.4%), as well as the more important underlying Core inflation (with a previous 0.9% monthly and 3.0% annually and an estimated 0.4% monthly and 3.4% annually) – in order to gain more clues about when the Federal Reserve will reduce the monetary stimulus. Gold prices held steady on Wednesday as bond yields remained under pressure, with investors on the sidelines ahead of the US data and the policy meeting of the European Central Bank; Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,893.89 an ounce, almost the same as US gold futures at $1,896.60.