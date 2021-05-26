Peter Schiff: Gold Cracks $1,900 as Inflation Tax Destroys Purchasing Power

Inflation is back, and that’s usually depicted as good for gold. But is the yellow metal still a hedge against inflation, or has something changed?. Inflation has returned. This is partly understandable. After all, during the Covid recession, consumers and businesses accumulated a lot of cash as their spending was reduced, while revenues were sustained by money transfers from the government. These funds are now entering the economy, which makes demand grow much faster than supply, thus boosting prices. After some time, supply may catch up, curbing inflation. However, there is an important risk that inflation will turn out to be higher and/or more permanent than many analysts believe.