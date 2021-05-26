Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Microsoft uses AI to turn natural language into functional code

By Sean Endicott
windowscentral.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new feature is on the way to Microsofts PowerApps software that turns natural language into code. The feature works with Microsoft Power Fx, a programming language derived from Excel formulas. The feature will be available within PowerApps in preview in June. Microsoft's continued investment in AI is starting to...

www.windowscentral.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Excel#Natural Language#Functional Programming#Software Development#Programming Language#Human Language#Ai#Microsoft Power Fx#Verge#Cvp#Bc Orders#Aib Productname#Super Fizzy#Power Apps#Functional Code#Excel Formulas#Functions#High Level Coding#Languages#Development Environments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Businessnationaldefensemagazine.org

SOFIC NEWS: Microsoft Investing in AI Ethics R&D

SOFIC NEWS: Microsoft, SOCOM Highlight Need for Ethical Use of Artificial Intelligence. Tech giant Microsoft is doing a “significant amount” of research and development work to ensure that its artificial intelligence products are in line with its ethical principles, according to the company's CEO. Incorporating ethical principles into the corporation’s...
Computersslashdot.org

Computer Coding Could Count For Foreign Language Credit Under Bill

These people are confused because the word 'language' is overloaded. "Word-thinking" is common among monolingual individuals. Learning additional human languages teaches the student how to think a. in a superset of his native language. Free Software -> Software Libre? Software Gratis?. Computer programming teaches you how to think methodically which...
SoftwareTechRepublic

How to set up and use Microsoft OneDrive on a Mac

Learn how you can fully use OneDrive on a Mac, just as you can in Windows. Microsoft OneDrive is available for a variety of platforms, including Windows, iOS, iPadOS, Android and macOS. Mac users can set up OneDrive Personal or OneDrive for Business to back up and sync files from their computer. The process for customizing OneDrive on a Mac is similar to that in Windows, though there are some differences. Once you set up and configure OneDrive, the tool runs automatically to manage files across your Mac and other devices outfitted with OneDrive.
TechnologyMIT Technology Review

The race to understand the exhilarating, dangerous world of language AI

Hundreds of scientists around the world are working together to understand one of the most powerful emerging technologies before it’s too late. On May 18, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced an impressive new tool: an AI system called LaMDA that can chat to users about any subject. To start, Google...
Technologyarxiv.org

A systematic review of Hate Speech automatic detection using Natural Language Processing

With the multiplication of social media platforms, which offer anonymity, easy access and online community formation, and online debate, the issue of hate speech detection and tracking becomes a growing challenge to society, individual, policy-makers and researchers. Despite efforts for leveraging automatic techniques for automatic detection and monitoring, their performances are still far from satisfactory, which constantly calls for future research on the issue. This paper provides a systematic review of literature in this field, with a focus on natural language processing and deep learning technologies, highlighting the terminology, processing pipeline, core methods employed, with a focal point on deep learning architecture. From a methodological perspective, we adopt PRISMA guideline of systematic review of the last 10 years literature from ACM Digital Library and Google Scholar. In the sequel, existing surveys, limitations, and future research directions are extensively discussed.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to use Personal Features in Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams just got some new personal features with an intention to bring friends and family together. Microsoft Teams has mostly been a working app for official meetings, collaborations, online classes, etc but now with these new features, you can add your friends and family, chat, call to coordinate, make some plans, and have fun together. Although Teams already had a video calling feature, there’s a lot more for you to know about these personal features.
SoftwareMySanAntonio

Can Your Enterprise Benefit from No-Code AI?

These three examples show how no-code AI is impacting different industries. Most companies rely on digital technology to conduct business and make critical decisions every day. Today’s businesses monitor and analyze data from a range of digital sources, including emails, chats, surveys, customer transactions, social media posts and more. Yet, figuring out how to extract relevant data from every digital source and then use it in a way that provides value for customers is a challenge for many enterprises.
Computersarxiv.org

Context-Sensitive Visualization of Deep Learning Natural Language Processing Models

The introduction of Transformer neural networks has changed the landscape of Natural Language Processing (NLP) during the last years. So far, none of the visualization systems has yet managed to examine all the facets of the Transformers. This gave us the motivation of the current work. We propose a new NLP Transformer context-sensitive visualization method that leverages existing NLP tools to find the most significant groups of tokens (words) that have the greatest effect on the output, thus preserving some context from the original text. First, we use a sentence-level dependency parser to highlight promising word groups. The dependency parser creates a tree of relationships between the words in the sentence. Next, we systematically remove adjacent and non-adjacent tuples of \emph{n} tokens from the input text, producing several new texts with those tokens missing. The resulting texts are then passed to a pre-trained BERT model. The classification output is compared with that of the full text, and the difference in the activation strength is recorded. The modified texts that produce the largest difference in the target classification output neuron are selected, and the combination of removed words are then considered to be the most influential on the model's output. Finally, the most influential word combinations are visualized in a heatmap.
Coding & ProgrammingPosted by
HackerNoon

Using Memoization In Python To Speed Up Slow Functions

Memoization is an optimization technique that speeds up programs by caching the results of previous function calls. This allows subsequent calls to reuse the cached results, avoiding time-consuming recalculation. Memoization is commonly used in dynamic programming, where problems can be broken down into simpler sub-problems. One such dynamic programming problem...
SoftwareThe Windows Club

Fix Microsoft Store error code 0x80073CF3 on Windows 10

If you encounter Microsoft Store error code 0x80073CF3 on your Windows 10 device when trying to update an app, you can try the solutions provided in this post to successfully resolve the issue. The error descriptions is as follows;. ERROR_INSTALL_RESOLVE_DEPENDENCY_FAILED. The package failed to update, dependency, or conflict validation. Causes:...
Businessslashdot.org

Apple Accuses Microsoft of Using Epic in Legal Attack

It's not about the size or the risk. The accusation is if Microsoft wants to "inject their opinion" into the case without anyone being able to drag them in and start asking them questions and explore their bias and motivation behind those statements.. As long as they can "keep their name out of the courtroom", they're protected from actually being involved with the litigation, while still benefiting from having an influence on the proceedings.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Use the FILTER Function in Google Sheets

For small business owners and freelancers, Google Sheets is a suitable replacement for Microsoft Excel. It offers most of the features that work pretty similar to the ones in excel so switching to Google Sheets isn't a big deal. Filter Function is one of the most powerful features Google Sheets...
SoftwareIBM - United States

Use Kubernetes operators to extend Kubernetes’ functionality

A key advantage to using operators is that they extend the way Kubernetes already works. Think of operators as the browser plug-ins of the Kubernetes world, adding custom functionality to Kubernetes’ general functionality. This article provides an in-depth look at operators, starting with a review of the operator structure. We...
Softwarewinbuzzer.com

Build 2021: Microsoft Debuts Azure Applied AI Services

As Microsoft continues to be a cloud-first company, Azure and other cloud services dominated day one of Build 2021. Perhaps the biggest news involves Azure AI and the creation of a new categories within the division. Specifically, new Azure Applied AI Services that are launching with three new components. The...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Project CodeNet: A Large-Scale AI for Code Dataset for Learning a Diversity of Coding Tasks

Ruchir Puri, David S. Kung, Geert Janssen, Wei Zhang, Giacomo Domeniconi, Vladmir Zolotov, Julian Dolby, Jie Chen, Mihir Choudhury, Lindsey Decker, Veronika Thost, Luca Buratti, Saurabh Pujar, Ulrich Finkler. Advancements in deep learning and machine learning algorithms have enabled breakthrough progress in computer vision, speech recognition, natural language processing and...
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Use the Microsoft Excel Watch Window for Formulas

Tired of scrolling to see formulas and results in cells that aren’t in view? With the Watch Window in Microsoft Excel, you can keep an eye on your formulas without constant spreadsheet scrolling. Available for all desktop versions of Excel, the Watch Window is a handy tool for seeing your...
SoftwareThe Verge

Microsoft has built an AI-powered autocomplete for code using GPT-3

In September 2020, Microsoft purchased an exclusive license to the underlying technology behind GPT-3, an AI language tool built by OpenAI. Now, the Redmond, Washington-based tech giant has announced its first commercial use case for the program: an assistive feature in the company’s PowerApps software that turns natural language into readymade code.
ElectronicsTechSpot

Microsoft has turned the Surface Duo into a handheld Xbox

In context: Like the mullet rearing its ugly head in recent years, the Surface Duo from Microsoft, along with similar products like the Samsung's Galaxy Fold are bringing flip phones back into modernity. Now though, instead of a bedazzled, hot pink Motorola Razr, we are getting some sleek devices with the portability of a cell phone and functionality of a tablet computer.