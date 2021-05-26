2021 SEC on CBS schedule: Alabama vs. Florida rematch highlights college football kickoff times, TV info

The No. 4 New York Knicks battle the No. 5 Atlanta Hawks in the first-round of the 2021 NBA playoffs!. The Knicks and Hawks are two of the hottest teams in the NBA. Both squads finished the regular season at 41-31, but the similarities don’t end there. After an up and down start, Atlanta rattled off eight straight wins in March and finished the regular season winning seven of their last eight games. The Knicks memorably won nine straight games in April and finished the season winning four of their last five. Which team will advance to the second round? I have no idea, but I can’t wait to watch.