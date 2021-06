Thirteen people went on trial in France on Thursday for online harassment, including death threats, against a teenage girl who was placed under police protection after posting anti-Islam rants on social media. The treatment of Mila, who was forced to change schools over her expletive-laden videos, caused an outcry and fuelled a debate about the right to offend religious beliefs. She was 16 when she made the first controversial post on Instagram in January 2020. She posted a second video in November, this time on TikTok, after the jihadist killing of high school teacher Samuel Paty, who had shown students controversial cartoons of the Prophet Mohamed.