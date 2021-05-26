Inmate earns certificates from BCC, looks for brighter future after 12 years behind bars
James Floyd has missed 10 years of his children’s lives serving a 12-year sentence after his conviction in 2011. His oldest is now 20; his youngest, 16. He will release in two years, and he is determined to build a legitimate life for himself and his family when the time comes. During his time at Ellsworth Correctional Facility, he has finished both a welding certificate and a high school equivalency degree, which is the same as a high school diploma.greatbendpost.com