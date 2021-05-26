Why There Are So Many Passenger Incidents On Planes, And Why It’s Going To Get Worse

Q: At the airport, if I go through the metal detector and there is no problem, I still often wind up being questioned or having my bag inspected. That’s not improper?. A: If the initial screen of your bag or you reveals nothing suspicious, the screeners still have the authority to conduct a further search. Some searches of a passenger, or his or her belongings, may be random, or conducted for a specific security reason. The reason can be objective (something appears to be a concern), or may be subjective (thus judgment based). Note, however, that security screeners may not select you for a personal search or secondary inspection based on race, national origin, religion, gender, ethnicity or political beliefs. As such, there is a potential level of tension about who may be subjected to further screening at any given time and why.