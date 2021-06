Members of Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) have begun to worry. There are many issues that have come out of the mouth of businessman Sedat Packer. The government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is facing one of the biggest scandals of its term, after the new revelations, suspicions and rumors that have been circulated regarding accusations of organized crime and corruption, while the pre-election percentages of Erdogan are going down. The serious economic crisis due to Erdogan’s policies, but also the coronavirus pandemic hit the country.