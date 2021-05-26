Way Back Wednesday Tweet Featuring A-Train and The Force Sisters

New England Nationals media day at New England Dragway is one of the coolest events I have ever been to, and it's unlike any other event I had seen before. One thing that I was unaware of on this day, was that the drivers are among the very elite of the elite. I figured that out pretty quick once the interviews began. Ironically, I was supposed to start out by interviewing their Father, John Force, who is well known for being the friendliest and most talkative man in the entire sports world, so my research was all for naught. But that really didn't matter because both Courtney and Brittany were equally as friendly and had fun with my completely amateurish and strange questions.