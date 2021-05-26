Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Way Back Wednesday Tweet Featuring A-Train and The Force Sisters

By A-Train
Posted by 
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New England Nationals media day at New England Dragway is one of the coolest events I have ever been to, and it's unlike any other event I had seen before. One thing that I was unaware of on this day, was that the drivers are among the very elite of the elite. I figured that out pretty quick once the interviews began. Ironically, I was supposed to start out by interviewing their Father, John Force, who is well known for being the friendliest and most talkative man in the entire sports world, so my research was all for naught. But that really didn't matter because both Courtney and Brittany were equally as friendly and had fun with my completely amateurish and strange questions.

shark1053.com
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH
714
Followers
1K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://shark1053.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Force
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Index#Sisters#The New England Nationals#Funny#Iconic Performances#Tickets#Man#Today#Media Day#On This Day#June 13th#Racing#Speakers#Elite#January#Naught#New England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportsmacaronikid.com

Wacky Wednesdays Are Back At Magic Elm!

Join us every Wednesday for Wacky Wednesdays. Bring the special item listed for each date during the 1-3:30 Matinee or the 6:30-9pm evening skate and get a FREE admission! Skate rentals are available for $3 if you need skates but you may bring your own.(1 item= free 1 admission) Special...
Musicsoultracks.com

Featured Album: Michael Mayo is a new force on "Bones"

Those who say nothing in music is really new clearly haven’t heard singer, songwriter and instrumentalist Michael Mayo. A prodigy, he was only the third vocalist accepted into the prestigious Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz (now the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz), and he has since shown himself to be a talent virtually exploding with new, creative ideas that touch on soul, jazz and alternative, creating something awfully special.
Perrysburg, OHperrysburg.com

Wednesday at Woodlands first concert of season to feature Jake Pilewski

Jake Pilewski will open the Wednesday at Woodlands lunchtime concert season June 2, from noon to 1 p.m. The series runs every Wednesday through July in the Woodlands Park shelter area on East Boundary near State Route 795 in Perrysburg. Concertgoers are encouraged to pack a lunch and use one of the many picnic tables available while listening to a wide range of favorite tunes by Mr. Pilewski. …
Internetgsmarena.com

Instagram brings back Like count as an opt-in feature

Anonymous, 28 May 2021it's gsmarena. of course it's full of boomers. these comment sections are cancerous.apparently even young people can be boomers if they express a politically non-progressive opinion. Rating0 |. ?. Anonymous. Aej. I've never cared about how many likes a post gets. I can't say that seeing a...
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
5 On Your Side

Lunar eclipse on the way Wednesday morning

ST. LOUIS — There's a total lunar eclipse on the way this week. However, with added cloud cover and rain chances, the odds of capturing this phenomenon in the St. Louis area will be slim. A lunar eclipse occurs as the moon passes through the earth’s shadow, which is possible...
Greensboro, NCYes Weekly

RiverRun festival back in a big way

The 22nd annual RiverRun International Film Festival didn’t happen last year. The 23rd festival, which concluded May 16th, did happen this year – and it went off without a hitch. This year’s festival, which combined virtual screenings with socially distanced outdoor and drive-in screenings, boasted 134 films representing 24 different...
Hampton, NHPosted by
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Famous Hampton Beach Lobster Dog Will Be Your New Obsession

Pat's World Famous is opening up again tomorrow for the Summer, 2021 season and I could not be more excited!. You already know how much you love the lobster dog at Pat's World Famous, right? I mean, if you don't, I don't know why you are existing in this world without having one this very minute. It's a snappy dog in a buttery bun topped with the freshest lobster, chives and a special sauce to put the whole delicious bite together! OH!
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Drew McIntyre Calls Out Fired WWE Star At Raw

On tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw Drew McIntyre and ‘The All Mighty’ WWE Champion Bobby Lashley signed their title match contract for WWE’s upcoming Hell In A Cell Pay-Per-View, which takes place June 20, 2021, and will be broadcast from the WWE ThunderDome, hosted at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. During the show however, ‘The Scottish Warrior’ made reference to recently released WWE superstar Braun Strowman. McIntyre was ‘hurt’ last week on Raw in this brutal photo.
TV Seriessoapsindepth.com

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 6/8/21: Jax Blackmails Michael!

Blackmail is the name of the game in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! With Chase still in the hospital, Michael has been carrying on with Willow, and Jax knows all about it! Plus, Liz tries to reassure Finn, Nikolas sends a gift, Ava checks on Trina, Stella confronts Portia, and Nina and “Mike” discuss their relationship!
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Brutus Beefcake On The Fart That Cost The Nasty Boys $10,000

During his recent appearance on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, WWE Hall of Famer Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake recalled “the fart heard around the world” when WWE was on tour in London in the early 1990s. “The Nasty Boys were in London and Saggs or Knobbs let out a big fart...