Stockton, CA

Second Fire Today At Camp Hope

By B.J. Hansen
mymotherlode.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonora, CA — For the second time this morning, officials have quickly contained a vegetation fire at Camp Hope off of Stockton Road. The latest incident was about a quarter acre in size. Officials are scene mopping up the blaze at the homeless camp. It is not immediately clear how it ignited.

