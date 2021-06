HARRISBURG – Three pro life bills were approved along a party-line vote in the PA House Health Committee. House Bill 118, known as the Unborn Child Decency Act, would require healthcare facilities to give parents the option of burial or cremation after the death of their unborn child. Hospital policies vary, but too often these babies are treated as “medical hazardous waste” and not given the dignity they deserve. House Bill 904, known as the Heartbeat Bill, would prohibit an abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected. House Bill 1500, known as the Down Syndrome Protection Act, would protect an unborn child from being aborted due to a prenatal diagnosis of possible Down Syndrome. No Democrats on the committee voted for the three measures, while all Republicans supported them. The bills now go to the full House for consideration.