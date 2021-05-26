Cancel
Puzzle Box Horror – Releases “Anna Byrne Issue #1” with Horror Hub Marketplace

By Mike Joy
horrornews.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePuzzle Box Horror releases new comic series Anna Byrne #1. Available for order now at Horror Hub Marketplace. Something is different about Anna. Something has always felt different but she never really knew why. Since almost drowning at the age of 7 Anna developed a macabre obsession with the supernatural. Anna is drawn to haunted locations that she cannot explain, until now. In the first issue of Anna Byrne we follow Anna to the haunted Heceta Head Lighthouse where she meets an unexpected companion, learns about her connection to the underworld and faces one of her worst nightmares.

‘Shadowman’ #2 blends horror and superhero antics well

Valiant recently re-launched Shadowman in a new series by Cullen Bunn and Jon-Davis Hunt, and it’s an exciting blend of horror and superhero antics. Bunn spoke to AIPT on our Comics podcast to talk all about it, and the ideas and plans are exciting indeed. Shadowman #2 kicks off this week in comic book shops and it’s fairly new reader-friendly thanks to Baron Samedi’s opening recap, but also because Shadowman is on a specific mission.
Moviesspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Horror Releases: Skull: The Mask (2020) - Reviewed

According to pre-Columbian folklore, Anhangá was an ancient forest spirit who protected wildlife and the forest, often taking the form of a white deer with red eyes. In modern times, Anhangá has grown to become considered a demonic entity rather than a benevolent protector. The Brazilian film Skull: The Mask draws inspiration from this folklore — and they lean heavily toward the demonic portrayal of Anhangá to say the least.
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Survival horror Song of Horror has a haunting release on Playstation

Raiser Games and Protocol Games have today released their popular PC survival-horror title, Song of Horror, on Playstation consoles. This new console release combines all five chapters from the Steam version into one single edition giving players the chance to experience a whole paranormal story that is set to scare. A eerie new launch trailer can be seen below and sets the scene…
Video Gamesfingerguns.net

Song of Horror Review (PS4) – Tune In To The Horror

Over the last few decades we’ve seen so many Resident Evil revisions and Silent Hill shenanigans, it’s hard to take anything new as a credible “threat” to the horror genre. Even my initial thought to the Song of Horror trailer was, “Ah, they’re going for the homage route”. In fairness,...
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Official Trailer for Horror-Mystery FINDING OPHELIA

Experience a quixotic new nightmare when writer/director Stephen Rutterford’s horror-mystery Finding Ophelia premieres on digital this June. New York Advertising Executive William Edgar (Jimmy Levar) is mesmerized by a series of hypnotic dreams that blur the lines between fantasy and reality. His life is thrown into disarray when forced to...
Comics98online.com

Alter Bridge announces 'Tour of Horrors' graphic novel

Alter Bridge has teamed up with Z2 Comics to launch a new graphic novel, titled Tour of Horrors. “When one of Alter Bridge’s roadies goes missing, they find a GHOULISH replacement!” the book’s description reads. “And what better way to pass the time between gigs than with four terrifying tales that are sure to keep you up all night!
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Love: A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories footage

To close out the week, Love: A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories made it to Switch. Take a look at some footage in the video below. Love: A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories can be purchased digitally on the Switch eShop. We have further information and a trailer here.
Visual Arthorrornews.net

Horror Art: Aguirre Ramon

Ramon Aguirre was born and raised in southern California currently living in Manitou Springs Colorado. Artistic influence was established at a young age, especially after discovering “Surrealism” and “Baroque”painters from mothers book shelf. Inspiration to him is taken from everywhere and everything with a particular mood. His medium is Mainly...
MoviesChicago Tribune

‘Conjuring’ bests ‘Quiet Place’ in weekend battle of box office horror sequels

In a surprise box office victory, “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” triumphed over “A Quiet Place Part II” in the U.S. The latest entry in Warner Bros. and New Line’s “Conjuring” series scared up $24 million in ticket sales from 3,102 North American venues, exceeding initial projections and easily leading domestic charts. Its results are especially strong because the film is readily available on HBO Max at no extra cost to subscribers.
Moviesstartattle.com

A Classic Horror Story (2021 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date

Five carpoolers travel in a motorhome to reach a common destination. Night falls, and to avoid a dead animal carcass, they crash into a tree. When they come to their senses, they find themselves in the middle of nowhere. The road they were traveling on has disappeared and there is only a dense, impenetrable forest and a wooden house in the middle of a clearing, which they discover is the home of a spine-chilling cult. Startattle.com – A Classic Horror Story 2021.
MoviesFilm Threat

Horror Films Worth Watching Again

The horror genre is packed with low budget films that, whilst they’re fine to watch once, aren’t something you’d want to rewatch time and time again. It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly why there seem to be more bad horror movies than in other genres, but it may be down to the fact that it can be difficult to leave us consistently feeling scared. Especially since, when we watch a horror film, we know what we’re letting ourselves in for.
TV SeriesTheWrap

Two Sentence Horror Stories

Inspired by the viral fan fiction, “Two Sentence Horror Stories“ is a critically acclaimed psychological horror anthology series featuring a different sub-genre of horror in each episode. Designed to subvert classic horror tropes by centering on everyday people and diverse perspectives, the half-hour series taps into universal primal fears while tackling provocative social and cultural issues within our modern society. Created by Vera Miao, “Two Sentence Horror Stories“ is from award-winning studio stage 13 and The CW Network. The series taps into a culturally diverse, self-identifying, rotating cast of writers, directors, and actors; it’s what makes it one of the most unique and valuable new franchise series on broadcast tv and streaming to date. The New York Times exclaimed season one, “clever” and “…more diverse than you’ll find in just about any other broadcast-network show not set in a specific milieu.”
TV & Videosleedaily.com

Blood Red Sky: Netflix Horror to Release in July

Netflix is home to many horror shows & movies. Next month, add 1 more to the list – Blood Red Sky. It’s an action-horror German/English film written by Stefan Holtz & German director Peter Howarth who has also directed the Netflix film. Previously known as Transatlantic 473, Blood Red Sky...
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

5 of the Best Horror Books About Small Towns

This list of horror books about small towns was originally published in our horror newsletter, The Fright Stuff. Sign up for it here to get horror news, reviews, deals, and more!. Everyone can close their eyes and conjure an image of a small town without much effort. Clusters of houses,...
Movieswrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Joins Movie Cast With Horror Icons

AEW star Brian Cage has joined the cast of the “Jasper” horror movie. Producer Shaun Cairo (Pitchfork) sent word that the FTW Champion will play the role of a character named “Hammer” in the movie. Written by award-winning writer-director Keith Vaile, “Jasper” tells the story of a young woman (Erin...
Beauty & FashionSHOOT Online

Todd Masters/Founder of MASTERSFX, Reflects On The 30th Anniversary of Release of The Cult Horror Film "The Resurrected"

Masters is a Two Time Emmy Award Winning Character and Makeup FX Artist. --(SPW)-- Two time Emmy Award winning character and makeup FX artist Todd Masters, founder ofMASTERSFX, is reflecting on his work as the Visual Effects Supervisor for the cult, hit horror film “The Resurrected,” which is marking the 30th Anniversary of its release this month.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Best price for Song of Horror on Xbox One

Last on sale - Release date 28 May 2021. The famed writer Sebastian P. Husher has gone missing, along with his entire family. Worried, his editor sent an assistant to his house in order to look for him – but he never came back... These disappearances spark a set of events that will soon reveal something dreadful: a nameless, dark entity known only as The Presence seems to be responsible.