Puzzle Box Horror – Releases “Anna Byrne Issue #1” with Horror Hub Marketplace

Puzzle Box Horror releases new comic series Anna Byrne #1. Available for order now at Horror Hub Marketplace. Something is different about Anna. Something has always felt different but she never really knew why. Since almost drowning at the age of 7 Anna developed a macabre obsession with the supernatural. Anna is drawn to haunted locations that she cannot explain, until now. In the first issue of Anna Byrne we follow Anna to the haunted Heceta Head Lighthouse where she meets an unexpected companion, learns about her connection to the underworld and faces one of her worst nightmares.