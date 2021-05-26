Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Golf-Mickelson, Brady to face DeChambeau and Rodgers in The Match

By Syndicated Content
go955.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson and Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will play a charity golf match next month in Montana against U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, Turner Sports said on Wednesday. The fourth edition of The Match, which will be played...

go955.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quarterback#Golf Mickelson#Reuters#Turner Sports#The Match#Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Twitter#Nba#Basketball Hall#Face#November#Moonlight Basin#Feeding America#Toronto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
NFL
News Break
Sports
Related
Golfsemoball.com

Momentum for McIlroy, few others going into PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy is an example of how quickly fortunes can change in golf. Rory McIlroy knows as well as anyone how quickly fortunes can change in golf. Until winning at his happy hunting ground of Quail Hollow last week, McIlroy had gone 18 months without winning anywhere, the second-longest dry spell of his career. Now he's the betting favorite for the PGA Championship, which starts next Thursday at Kiawah Island.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Tom Brady homeless? Derek Jeter sells Tampa mansion

Tom Brady's tenancy in Tampa is ongoing, but the seven-time Super Bowl winner needs a new place to rest his head at night. Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter sold the mansion Brady and his family rented for the past year. Tampa.com reported Jeter sold the seven-bedroom waterfront estate for well under asking price at $22.5 million. The property was listed for $29 million.
GolfHerald-Palladium

Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he's not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
GolfFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Burns leads at Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas – Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again. Burns birdied six of his last eight holes Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17 under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.
NFLMile High Report

Why we need to trade for Aaron Rogers

When I write this, don't get me wrong, I would love for Drew Lock to suddenly turn into an elite QB and become the face of the franchise and lead the Broncos to multiple SB titles. And while that may not be impossible, it is is also unlikely. I think we can all agree Aaron Rogers is one of the better QB's to play the game and will surely go into the HOF after his career is over. To be able to draft those types of QBs is rare, and teams can go decades without drafting one or even their life of the franchise. Case in point, look at the Denver Broncos. We have never drafted a HOF QB, yes I know Elway we traded for, but that was after the draft and Elway threatened to go play for the Yankees versus the Colts. Remember we passed on Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in that draft to take Chris Hinton with the idea of Steve DeBerg or Mark Herman being the QB the following year. It wasn't until the NFL nixed the Raiders offer that the Broncos were able to slide in and grab Elway. When arguably the best QB that the franchise ever drafted is Jay Cutler, then that speaks volumes of how hard it is to draft that franchise QB. Lets look at the New England Patriots. Everyone says look, Tom Brady lasted till the 6th round and Pats were able to develop him into the GOAT. Yes that was a miracle of circumstance and the player getting an opportunity, but had Drew Bledsoe not been injured the season Brady got his shot, it's likely we never would of heard of Tom Brady as anyone other than a great backup QB.
GolfGolfWRX

Bryson DeChambeau WITB 2021 (May)

Bryson DeChambeau’s WITB accurate as of the Wells Fargo Championship. After experimenting with a RadSpeed Prototype at the Masters, DeChambeau has returned to his King LTD Pro driver. Driver: Cobra King LTD Pro (7.5 degrees) Shaft: LA Golf Tour AXS Blue 60 X. 3-wood: Cobra King Prototype B (10.5 degrees)
NFLNFL

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Which players are in line to earn big-money contracts in the near future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno takes a look into his crystal ball to project the All-Paid Team of Tomorrow, listing the top candidate to become the next player to push for the rank of highest paid at each position, along with other players who are on the big-money radar (note that contract information is sourced from Over The Cap and/or Spotrac):
NFLBleacher Report

Tom Brady Unscripted TV Series Teased by Fox at Upfront Presentation

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady may be showing up on your televisions more outside of football season. Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said at the company's upfront that an "unscripted project" is in the works with Brady, per Deadline's Peter White. White cited Game On!, of which Brady's Bucs...
NFLRaleigh News & Observer

Packers sign former Virginia quarterback Kurt Benkert

The Green Bay Packers signed Kurt Benkert on Monday in their latest attempt to add quarterback depth while MVP Aaron Rodgers’ future with the team remains unclear. Green Bay has signed both Benkert and Blake Bortles — the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft and former Jacksonville Jaguars starter — over the past week.
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

What Would Packers Receive for Trading Aaron Rodgers?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – What could the Green Bay Packers get in a trade for Aaron Rodgers?. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer tackled that question in a recent mailbag piece. Breer asked three NFL executives. One response:. Broncos get: QB Aaron Rodgers, 2022 fourth-round pick. Packers get: QB Drew Lock, DE...
NFLAPG of Wisconsin

LaFleur on Rodgers: 'We want him back in the worst way'

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur reiterated his hope that he'd get to continue working with Aaron Rodgers this season while offering no news on the quarterback's status. "I've got nothing new to update, and we still obviously feel the same way," LaFleur said Friday after the opening workout of the Packers' rookie minicamp.
Philadelphia, PAwcn247.com

Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have wrapped up the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs by defeating one of the NBA's worst teams. Seth Curry scored 20 points and the Sixers improved to 48-23 with a 122-97 rout of the Magic. Joel Embiid (joh-EHL' ehm-BEED') had 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Ben Simmons delivered 13 points and nine assists to help Philly end a two-game skid.
GolfSportsnet.ca

Rahm, DeChambeau sit atop AT&T Byron Nelson odds board

Jon Rahm will be looking to bounce back from his worst performance of the 2021 season when he tees off at the AT&T Byron Nelson this week as a +850 co-favourite on the betting lines at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Rahm is on the rebound after missing the cut for...
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Storylines for Every Game on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Schedule

By now, you've probably heard that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the easiest schedule in the league entering the 2021 season. You've probably read about the easiest and toughest games on the slate. Perhaps you've even come across a record projection or two. But how about a storyline, or several,...
Dallas, TXCBS Sports

2021 AT&T Byron Nelson Fantasy golf rankings, picks: Back Jordan Spieth, fade Bryson DeChambeau

Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama all return from month-long breaks this week to take on TPC Craig Ranch in the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson. The event tees off Thursday in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas. The 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson field also includes world No. 3 Jon Rahm and reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who are the 8-1 co-favorites in the latest 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Spieth is hot on their heels at 10-1.
San Diego, CAtucsonpost.com

Phil Mickelson receives special exemption into US Open

Five-time major winner Phil Mickelson has received a rare special exemption into the 121st US Open, where he will try to complete a career Grand Slam, the US Golf Association said on Friday. The 50-year-old American left-hander has never won the US Open but has finished second a record six...