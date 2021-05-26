Cancel
Victor Solomon The Voice 2021 Finale “I Can’t Make You Love Me” Bonnie Raitt, Season 20 Dedication Song

By Jessie Mendoza
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVictor Solomon performs “I Can’t Make You Love Me” by Bonnie Raitt, The Voice 2021 Season 20 Finale Dedication Song. Startattle.com – The Voice. Victor Solomon The Voice Finale I Can’t Make You Love Me. Contestant: Victor Solomon. Age: 22. Hometown: Peoria, Illinois. Coach: John Legend. Song: “I Can’t Make...

‘The Voice 20’ power rankings: Team John Legend led by Victor Solomon and Ryleigh Modig heading into live shows

The Knockouts for Season 20 of “The Voice” concluded on Monday, April 26, and coach John Legend is hoping to return to the trophy wall after two years since his only win. With a team of four female vocalists and only one male, John has developed a group of precision singers that straddle the soul, gospel and pop genres, making them one of the most competitive for the few spots that they’ll occupy after the first live show.
The Voice recap: Victor Solomon's Beyoncé finale performance brings the house down

It's the final night of performances on The Voice season 20 — that's right friends, tonight, after two rounds of singing, you'll be voting for the winner of this season. The winner! Already! Before we get to that announcement tomorrow night in the grand finale, the five remaining contestants — Team Blake's Cam Anthony and Jordan Matthew Young, Team Kelly's Kenzie Wheeler, Team Legend's Victor Solomon, and Team Nick's Rachel Mac — will battle it out with songs dedicated to someone special in their lives and an up-tempo number that shows off who they are as artists. Also, as a nice little treat, Blake Shelton performs his new single "Minimum Wage" and then is surprised with a video celebrating his 10 years on The Voice, complete with some nice visits from Team Blake members throughout the show's 20 seasons (that still seems insane) who thank him for the opportunities he gave them on the show and beyond. It's very sweet!
‘The Voice’ season finale: And the winner is …

(SPOILER ALERT: The following post contains results from the season finale of “The Voice,” which has already aired on the East coast):. Just two nights after “American Idol” crowned its latest champion, TV’s other big singing contest, “The Voice,” celebrated its 20th winner during a glitzy, jam-packed grand finale. All...
NC A&T Senior Victor Solomon Readies For Finale of “The Voice”

From step team to the sunshine band, Victor Solomon credits his up-and-coming success on the singing competition "The Voice" to both his church community and his enduring faith. Victor Solomon has been training since childhood for this moment. From step team to the sunshine band, he credits his up-and-coming success...
Garth Brooks Nearly Started Crying Watching Kelly Clarkson's Powerful Rendition of "The Dance"

Garth Brooks held back his tears at the 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors. As one of this year's honorees — alongside Debbie Allen, Joan Baez, Midori and Dick Van Dyke — the Grammy-winning country artist sat front row during the awards ceremony in Washington D.C. and enjoyed a special performance of his 1990 song "The Dance," sung by The Voice coach and talk show host Kelly Clarkson.