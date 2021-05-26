Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, CA

Richmond literacy program partners with Bay Area Rescue Mission

Posted by 
The Richmond Standard
The Richmond Standard
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new technological approach to teaching employed by the Literacy for Every Adult Program (LEAP) during the pandemic has planted the seeds for a new partnership with the Bay Area Rescue Mission (BARM). During the pandemic, LEAP—a free, Richmond Public Library sponsored program where adults work with tutors to develop...

richmondstandard.com
The Richmond Standard

The Richmond Standard

Richmond, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
663K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay Richmond Smart. The Richmond Standard is the number one source for local, community-driven news about Richmond. We feature breaking news, community stories and events, crime, business, transportation, prep sports, job openings and much more. From where’s where, to what’s what, we’ve got Richmond and West Contra Costa County covered – 24/7 and 365 days a year. This news website is brought to you by Chevron Richmond. We aim to provide Richmond residents with important information about what’s going on in the community, and to provide a voice for Chevron Richmond on civic issues.

 https://richmondstandard.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Rescue, CA
City
Richmond, CA
Richmond, CA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Barm#Charity#Online Learning#Online Students#Richmond Public Library#Zoom#Ged#Barm#Tutors#Teaching#Online Classes#Shelter#Critical Care#Leap Teachers#Adults#Leap Representatives#Food#Everyday Essentials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Homeless
News Break
Charities
Related
Berkeley, CAPosted by
The Richmond Standard

Bay Area health officers support full in-person learning in fall

All schools should open for full, in-person instruction in the fall of 2021, Bay Area health officers said Tuesday. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data show that the risk of COVID-19 spread among children who wear masks is very low, even with reduced spacing between desks, according to health officers representing the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sonoma, and the city of Berkeley.
Richmond, CAPosted by
The Richmond Standard

Groundbreaking marks new dawn for Hacienda housing complex

The Hacienda affordable housing complex in Richmond is getting a major upgrade. On Wednesday, a group of stakeholders gathered on Zoom to celebrate its virtual groundbreaking and revitalization. Shuttered since 2015, an overhaul is in the works for the long dilapidated, 150-unit complex at 1300 Roosevelt Ave. The project will maintain the overall layout of the existing building, while implementing design changes to make it more pedestrian friendly, secure and community-oriented.
Contra Costa County, CAPosted by
The Richmond Standard

Virtual Contra Costa College graduation joins families, friends and celebs

When Contra Costa College’s class of 2021 marked their virtual graduation celebration Fri., May 21, they weren’t the only stars sparkling that night. The 729 classmates were joined by friends, family and celebrities and politicians alike—including actors LeVar Burton (Star Trek) and Billy Dee Williams (“Lando” in Star Wars), actor/musician Paulina Rubio, Congressman Mark DeSaulnier and U.S. Senator Alex Padilla—all of whom submitted videos with greetings and support during a virtual celebration preceding the commencement ceremony.
Richmond, CAPosted by
The Richmond Standard

Internationally known artist’s exhibit returns to Kaleidoscope Coffee

Art lovers will have a second opportunity to view an exhibit that was abruptly removed due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in March of last year. Arts of Point Richmond has announced today that the exhibit of paintings by internationally known artist and yachtsman Jim DeWitt has returned to Kaleidoscope Coffee at 109 Park Place and will remain for viewing through July 29. The cafe is gradually re-opening its inside seating.
San Pablo, CAPosted by
The Richmond Standard

San Pablo to host Dumpster Day Saturday

San Pablo residents working on their spring cleaning will get a helping hand Sat., May 22 when the City of San Pablo’s Public Works Department hosts a Dumpster Day. Set to start at 7 a.m. and last until Noon—or until the dumpsters fill up—the event at 2600 Moraga Rd. in San Pablo is open to incorporated residents of the city, who will need to show proof of residency (i.e., a PG&E or EBMUD statement with your address and a photo ID).
Richmond, CAPosted by
The Richmond Standard

WCCUSD high school graduation schedule announced

Great news for graduating West Contra Costa Unified School District (WCCUSD) seniors: Outgoing Superintendent Matthew Duffy recently announced that “high school graduations will be in-person events this year with limited capacity.”. Students and their families are encouraged by the district to check in with their school and principal about the...
San Pablo, CAPosted by
The Richmond Standard

Food truck proposed for site at El Portal Drive and Church Lane

A food truck serving Mexican-style dishes is being proposed for a site near Golden 7 Food Store in San Pablo. Jose Antonio Monico is applying for a conditional use permit to operate the food truck and two tables on a portion of a site containing a small strip-style shopping center located at 2698 El Portal Drive, at the corner of Church Lane, according to city documents.
San Francisco, CASFStation.com

Hope & Belonging in the Bayview: Bridging the Post-COVID Divide

Friends of the Children - SF Bay Area, an organization dedicated to supporting children in and around Bayview Hunters Point as they break the generational cycle of poverty, is pleased to announce details for Hope & Belonging in the Bayview - Bridging the Post COVID Divide. The virtual town hall event will take place on May 18, 2021 from 5:00 - 6:30 pm. Moderated by Priya David Clemens, Host of KQED's Newsroom and featuring panelists Maria Su, Executive Director of SF Department of Children, Youth and Their Families; Dion-Jay Brookter, Executive Director, Young Community Developers and Member, SF Police Commission; Gabrielle Theobald-Anderson, Social Worker at Hillcrest Elementary School; and Frédérique Clermont, Director of Programs, Friends of the Children - SF Bay Area. This important conversation among San Francisco thought leaders will address the challenge of bridging the divide between communities like Bayview Hunters Point and other more affluent neighborhoods. The online event is free to attend, but reservations are required and can be made at friends-sf.org/Town_Hall_Event/.