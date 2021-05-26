Coast Guard crew returns to Astoria after seizing $33M worth of cocaine
ASTORIA, OR (KPTV) - The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Steadfast returned to Astoria on Friday following a 10,000-mile, 49-day mission in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. The Coast Guard reported the Steadfast crew intercepted a vessel suspected of smuggling illicit narcotics while patrolling international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. The crew apprehended three suspected traffickers and seized over 2,400 pounds of cocaine.www.kptv.com