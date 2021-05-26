Coast Guard crew returns to Astoria after seizing $33M worth of cocaine

"On Thursday, April 22, at about 10 a.m., a domestic rabbit was located in the yard of a homeowner near Third Street and Niagara Avenue in Astoria," the Astoria Police Department posted on its Facebook page (fb.me/AstoriaPolice). "If this is your bunny, please hop to it and contact Officer Kevin Berry at the APD … The rabbit will be in a foster home in the meantime."