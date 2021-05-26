Cancel
JetBlue and American Airlines Announce Reciprocal Mileage & Elite Earnings

By DDG
 9 days ago
JetBlue and American Airlines Announce Reciprocal Mileage & Elite Earnings. JetBlue and American Airlines announced today new ways to earn miles and elite status through their Northeast Alliance. Effective immediately, American Airlines’ AAdvantage members and JetBlue TrueBlue members will be able to earn miles or points, traveling on either carrier. Earning miles was already an option for codeshare flights. Members from both programs will also be able to earn elite qualifying currency on these trips.

ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/
