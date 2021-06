Could the US-Canada border reopen in some capacity on June 22?. How likely is it that the US-Canada border will reopen in some capacity on June 22?. "We have to get Ottawa and Washington D.C. to get a collaborative plan to reopen the border," said Mark Morrison, who heads the Seattle-based Pacific Northwest Economic Region, a bi-national non-partisan group of business and elected leaders in five states, three provinces, and two Canadian territories.