These items are from Niles Police Department incident reports. The Niles Journal publishes this police blotter every Wednesday. Paul Kiorkis, 37, of the 1400 block of Crain Street in Park Ridge, was charged with disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance at 2:57 a.m. Monday, April 26. Police were called to Chasers Bar, 9003 Milwaukee Ave., after Kiorkis was allegedly involved in a verbal altercation with staff and other customers. As he was being taken into custody, he allegedly threw a plastic bag to the ground. The bag was found to contain suspected cocaine.