AEP Ohio gives $15k toward STEM School upgrades
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - AEP Ohio is donating $15,000 to Tri-State STEM+M Academy in Lawrence County to help upgrade its classroom facilities. The funds will be used to weatherize an unfinished portion of a neighboring warehouse – offered rent-free by the Lawrence Economic Development Corporation (LEDC) for the past five years – that will provide additional open lab space, classrooms and a technology area for students learning about engineering.www.wsaz.com