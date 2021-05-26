New Diagnostic Tool Predicts The Risk of Alzheimer's With Astonishing Accuracy of 90%
Scientists in Sweden have developed a simple and reliable tool for diagnosing Alzheimer's disease in its earliest stages. The prototype analyzes the results of a single blood test and three cognitive exams, which take only ten minutes to complete. With just that information, the new algorithm was able to predict with 90 percent certainty which patients with mild cognitive impairment would go on to develop Alzheimer's within four years. Compared to current diagnostic methods, that's a big improvement. In early tests of the prototype, dementia experts - who use a person's medical history and brain scans to make their diagnosis - performed significantly...www.sciencealert.com