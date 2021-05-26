Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Diagnostic Tool Predicts The Risk of Alzheimer's With Astonishing Accuracy of 90%

By Carly Cassella
ScienceAlert
ScienceAlert
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Scientists in Sweden have developed a simple and reliable tool for diagnosing Alzheimer's disease in its earliest stages. The prototype analyzes the results of a single blood test and three cognitive exams, which take only ten minutes to complete.  With just that information, the new algorithm was able to predict with 90 percent certainty which patients with mild cognitive impairment would go on to develop Alzheimer's within four years. Compared to current diagnostic methods, that's a big improvement. In early tests of the prototype, dementia experts - who use a person's medical history and brain scans to make their diagnosis - performed significantly...

www.sciencealert.com
ScienceAlert

ScienceAlert

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ScienceAlert publishes timely, trusted science news to enlighten and entertain millions of readers each month.

 https://www.sciencealert.com
#Diagnostic Tests#Nature Medicine#Alzheimer#Cognitive Tests#Clinical Experts#Lund University#Tool#Clinical Diagnoses#Diagnosis#Dementia Experts#Mild Cognitive Impairment#Spinal Fluid Tests#Algorithm#Methods#Mild Memory Problems#Cerebrospinal Fluid Tests#Memory Clinics#Scientists#Plasma P Tau217#Mild Memory Issues
