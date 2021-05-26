Cancel
POTUS

Biden orders new US intelligence report into Wuhan Covid lab leak

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden has ordered a new United States intelligence report into the origins of Covid-19 following more details released regarding the Wuhan lab leak theory. In a White House statement released on Wednesday, Mr Biden said he’s asked the Intelligence Community to “redouble” its efforts in determining the exact origin of Covid-19 and how it led to a global pandemic, which has killed more than 3 million people worldwide. ‘

