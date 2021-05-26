Letter Perfect: Ethics by Initials

The Three-fifths Compromise led to the adoption of the Constitution, which, in turn, eventually led to the abolition of slavery. Compromise, as constitutional historian, Jack N. Rakove noted, was the “central theme” in the adoption of the Constitution. The Founders knew slavery represented the denial of the principles of freedom and liberty and they were aware the Constitutional abolition of slavery would lead to the secession of the states in which slavery existed. Above all else, the Founders believed the survival of the nation required the union of all 13 colonies. The Founders did not set out to end slavery, create a perfect polity, nor define the whole of political life. Their aim was to establish a pluralistic order while preserving inviolable the sphere of liberty. It was left to future generations, using the Constitution, to enact new laws – a struggle that is unending.