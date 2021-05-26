Policy Matters Ohio: Dignity for all in Ohio’s Budget
Join our community to take collective action to advocate for dignity for all Ohioans in the state budget. We will share brief reflections on prior trainings, the experience of delivering testimony and hosting impactful district meetings. Learn more about changes in the state budget and how you can take meaningful action to prioritize a strong recovery for all Ohioans, especially people who have been most impacted by the pandemic and the recession. Meeting Registration - Zoom.columbusfreepress.com