Joshua Winch, Tyler Mane, Linnea Quigley, Danielle Harris highlight Houston Horror Film Fest 2021

Jennifer Brackett Le Roy Art: "Jennifer Brackett Le Roy is a formally trained artist that is constantly pushing the boundaries of her training and talent. She graduated from the prestigious School of the Art Institute of Chicago and had a residency at The Slade in London. Since then she has exhibited and sold her art at several shows in cities such as Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, London and Austin. She is well versed in many mediums and after graduating from The School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Jennifer added Spraypaint to her arsenal of artistic tools. Her main focus is the human face, producing zombie-like creatures that express a multitude of emotions, from dead pompadoured greasers brandishing punk rock sneers on giant spraypainted boards, to hot rockabilly girls expressing despair and longing. What comes across in her art are original interpretations of her many eclectic influences, giving a new visual representation to such things as rockabilly and gory horror movies. Recently, she started making zombie portraits where she turns you or a loved one into a zombie!