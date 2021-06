Boulder football’s Season C run to Saturday night’s Class 5A state title game appearance could hardly be described as run of the mill. During a pandemic, nothing is. Extenuating circumstances called for simpler measures, and head coach Ryan Bishop threw out his defensive playbook to adapt to a more instinctual style of play. The Panthers made one huge difference in their approach to the game, and it’s been the chef’s ‘KISS’ to their success in the trenches.