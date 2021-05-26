MONROE COUNTY ROAD WATCH: Portion of Jackman Rd. to be paved this week in Bedford

The first of four household hazardous waste collections in 2021 for Monroe County residents will take place Tuesday at the Monroe Township Hall. The event will run from 3 to 7 p.m. behind the township hall, 4925 Dunbar Rd., between the playground and the Nature Center. The event is free and open to county residents only, said Dan Rock, recycling and green program coordinator for the county. Business waste will not be accepted, Rock said.