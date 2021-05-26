MONROE COUNTY ROAD WATCH: Portion of Jackman Rd. to be paved this week in Bedford
A Toledo contractor is paving a portion of Jackman Rd. in Bedford Township this week, the Monroe County Road Commission has announced. A crew for Gerken Paving will add an overlay of asphalt to Jackman between the Michigan-Ohio line to south of Smith Rd., said Joy Bagnall from the maintenance division at the road commission. Traffic regulators will maintain one-lane, two-way traffic on Jackman during the resurfacing operation. All work is weather permitting, Bagnall said.www.monroenews.com