Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe County, MI

MONROE COUNTY ROAD WATCH: Portion of Jackman Rd. to be paved this week in Bedford

Monroe Evening News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Toledo contractor is paving a portion of Jackman Rd. in Bedford Township this week, the Monroe County Road Commission has announced. A crew for Gerken Paving will add an overlay of asphalt to Jackman between the Michigan-Ohio line to south of Smith Rd., said Joy Bagnall from the maintenance division at the road commission. Traffic regulators will maintain one-lane, two-way traffic on Jackman during the resurfacing operation. All work is weather permitting, Bagnall said.

www.monroenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, MI
City
Bedford Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Ash Township, MI
Monroe County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Road Work#London Road#Erie County#Gerken Paving#The Road Commission#Cadillac Asphalt#Grafton Rd#Smith Rd#Erie Rd#Chinavare Rd#Oakville Waltz Rd#Newport South Rd#War Rd#Telegraph Rd#Jupiter Rd#Swan Creek#Berlin Township#Ostrander Rd#Newport Rds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Monroe County, MIMonroe Evening News

Chip seal work to begin next week in area townships

Chip seal projects will begin next week in about a half-dozen townships in Monroe County and some paving work also is planned, the Monroe County Road Commission has announced. The most sealing improvements are planned in Berlin Township. The roads will be closed to through traffic when crews are working, said Joy Bagnall from the maintenance division at the road commission.
Monroe County, MIMonroe Evening News

This old house /Hurd Road home could date back to 1790

When Scott and Cheryl Atkinson bought their home at 1670 E. Hurd Rd. in 1992, they knew it was historic. Records dated it back to 1820. But, a few years into ownership, Scott Atkinson discovered an even deeper history. For the next 20-plus years, Atkinson, while continuing to renovate the...
Erie, MI13abc.com

One person killed in Erie Twp. crash

ERIE TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - One person is dead following a crash in Erie Township Saturday. Tyler White, 23, of Erie, Michigan, died Sunday from injuries suffered during a crash on May 8th, 2021, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The head-on crash happened at about 1:52 AM on...
Monroe County, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Couple taken into custody in connection with Monroe County homicide

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday at around 3:15 a.m. in the Frenchtown Township based Pleasantville Mobile Home Community on Nadeau Road. The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Newport resident Michael Allen Tripp. During the time of the homicide Monroe County deputies were...
Erie, MIMonroe Evening News

Two critical following head-on Telegraph Road crash

ERIE – Two people remained in critical condition this morning following a head-on accident on S. Telegraph Rd. in Erie Township. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported the collision occurred shortly before 2 a.m. on Telegraph north of Minx Rd. in Erie. The early investigation showed that excessive speed and intoxicants appear to be factors in the accident.
Monroe County, MIToledo Blade

Newport man shot in altercation with Monroe couple

MONROE — A Newport, Mich., man was fatally shot and two people believed to have been involved in a dispute with him were arrested near a Frenchtown Township mobile-home park early Saturday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported. Michael Allen Tripp, 26, died at Beaumont Hospital in Trenton, Mich., where...
Monroe County, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to offer boater safety classes through summer

MONROE, Mich. – Boating safety classes will be offered at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on certain Saturdays throughout the spring and summer. Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough announced Thursday that the sheriff’s office will hold no-cost boater safety classes this year. Individuals who complete the boating safety course will earn a certificate allowing them to operate a watercraft in Michigan.
Monroe County, MIMonroe Evening News

First county household hazardous waste collection Tuesday

The first of four household hazardous waste collections in 2021 for Monroe County residents will take place Tuesday at the Monroe Township Hall. The event will run from 3 to 7 p.m. behind the township hall, 4925 Dunbar Rd., between the playground and the Nature Center. The event is free and open to county residents only, said Dan Rock, recycling and green program coordinator for the county. Business waste will not be accepted, Rock said.