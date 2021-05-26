Cancel
Minorities

Pregnant Latam women most vulnerable to COVID-19 – health agency

By Syndicated Content
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRASILIA (Reuters) – The coronavirus pandemic is affecting women more than men in Latin America and pregnant mothers above all, threatening to roll back 20 years of advances in access to family planning, the Pan American Health Organization said on Wednesday. Women are more likely than men to live in...

