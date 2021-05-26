Cancel
The Surprising Roots Of Monster Energy Drinks

By Boshika Gupta
Mashed
 8 days ago
While you were chugging that can of Monster Energy Drink (or two or three) when you needed a quick boost of energy to get through a long day, what you may not have known is that the brand has an interesting backstory. Created by Hansen's Natural in 2002, there are now more than 34 flavors available to choose from including tea-based Rehab, the coffee-flavored Java, Dragonfruit, and Mango Loco to name a few — and the company is frequently a sponsor for motorsports and music acts; some even say there's hidden Satanic symbols on the cans, according to Delishably.

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
