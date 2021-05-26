Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Costco's Dark Chocolate Covered Mangoes Have Shoppers Drooling

By Ralph Schwartz
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you thought Reese's Peanut Butter Cups were "two great tastes that taste great together," then you've likely internalized a lot of 1970s commercials (via YouTube). But the classic combination of chocolate and peanut butter might have nothing on Costco's Kirkland Dark Chocolate Covered Mangoes. Costco shoppers virtually drooled over a recent post about the sweet snack on Reddit. "Oh happy day. Look what is back in stock," the user wrote. The accompanying photo showed a cardboard box full of chocolate drenched mangoes in large bags.

www.mashed.com
Mashed

Mashed

53K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dark Chocolate#Dried Fruit#Food Drink#Peanut Butter Cups#Added Sugar#Cardboard#Peanut Corp#Coke#Coca Cola#Costco Shoppers#Taste#Vanilla#Bags#Color#Happy#Blogger Costcuisine#Stock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Costco
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

3-Ingredient Costco Pirouette Cookie Recipe

Made only with things you can buy at Costco, our 3-ingredient Costco pirouette cookies are a healthier, simplified version of classic chocolate pirouette cookies. It's hard not to love a pirouette cookie, says food blogger and photographer Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table. Crunchy, slim, and sometimes filled with chocolate, they make for the perfect counterpart to a steaming cup of tea, coffee, or a good cappuccino.
RecipesEpicurious

Chocolate–Peanut Butter Sheet Pan Ice Cream Sandwiches

½ tsp. Diamond Crystal or ¼ tsp. Morton kosher salt. 3 pints vanilla ice cream, softened on counter about 5 minutes. Place a rack in center of oven and preheat to 350°F. Generously coat a 18x13" rimmed baking sheet with nonstick spray . Melt 1 cup (2 sticks) butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Let cool slightly.
Food SafetyPosted by
Mashed

The Reason People Can't Believe Aldi's Olive Oil Cooking Spray Label

If you've ever bought Aldi's olive oil cooking spray in the aerosol can, you might not have paid much attention to the nutritional label. But if you take a second glance, the label can be very surprising and downright misleading. Aldi shoppers have recently caught on and they're raising some very good points about the cooking spray that are worth noting.
Food & Drinksthespruceeats.com

Chickpea Cookie Dough

Nutritional Guidelines (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Everyone knows that sneaking a nibble of raw cookie dough is irresistible, but it's not exactly safe, thanks to the raw eggs and flour. This recipe for chickpea cookie dough, though, is a gluten-free, fun, and safer way to enjoy a taste of raw cookie dough (so long as you don't have peanut allergies). You can get your chocolate chip cookie fix without even turning on your oven!
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

What Is A Bouquet Garni And How Is It Used?

While the term "bouquet garni" may not be immediately recognizable, we're certain that its flavor is one that you've encountered on many occasions. From flavoring stocks to imbuing soups, stews, and braised meats with herbaceous flavor, a bouquet garni is a multi-purpose culinary tool that imparts rich flavor to a slew of your favorite dishes.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What Is A Pink Squirrel And Where Was It Invented?

When it comes to cocktails, the possibilities are endless. You can incorporate as few or as many ingredients as your heart desires to create an unforgettable experience. Over the years, cocktails have been taken to a whole new level. From their colors to their garnishes to the glasses in which they are served, a lot of imagination — and improvisation — have obviously gone into the creation of boozy beverages. Some cocktails, however, are happy just being their classic selves.
Recipesgordonramsayclub.com

Creamy Cold Oreo Pie Recipe

This no-bake creamy cold Oreo pie is so delicious! If you are an Oreo fan like me, then my version of the Italian torta fredda with Oreo cookies will be the ideal dessert for you! Quick and easy – here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the base:. 1 Oreo cookie...
Recipessavewithjamies.com

Milk Chocolate Mousse Dream Cake Recipe

Never enough of chocolate when mousse cake is in question, right?! This milk chocolate mousse dream cake is so rich, chocolatey, moist, and creamy – long story short – a dream dessert! Plus, very easy to prepare! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 box chocolate (Devil’s Food) cake mix, prepared...
Food & Drinksbutterwithasideofbread.com

LEMON BERRY YOGURT PARFAITS

Lemon Berry Yogurt Parfaits made with sweetened whipped cream, yogurt and lots of fresh berries. Simple no-bake dessert or snack that is light and delicious!. Lemon Berry Yogurt Parfaits are so easy to make! Mixing whipped cream with powdered sugar and lemon yogurt makes a refreshing creamy layer that goes so well with strawberries and blueberries. Or any other type of fruit! You can even use a different flavor of yogurt if you prefer, but I think I love lemon the most. Add some crushed Golden Oreos on top for a little extra sweetness and crunch!
Recipestownandcountrymag.com

Make an indulgent saffron, almond and pistachio cake

A wonderfully decadent cake, this is something I will serve both as an afternoon tea or as a pudding. Luminous saffron marries beautifully with zesty orange and lemon and brings a unique flavour to this cake. I do recommend buying your almonds whole and whizzing them in your food processor at home. The uneven texture gives the cake a wonderful crumble and releases lots of flavour from the natural oil of the almonds, too. Enjoy it just as it is or with a spoonful of crème fraîche.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Aldi's Adorable Cactus-Shaped Glasses Are Turning Heads

When you want some new mason jars, you have a very limited number of designs available. According to Best Reviews, all of the top selling mason jars feature very plain cylindrical designs that you would expect to see in this type of container, leaving anyone looking to score some fun jars to use as sipper glasses in a bit of a bind. Luckily, Aldi has once again identified a niche that needs filling and has a fun new mason jar cup that can make any summer gathering that much more fun.
Recipestastecooking.com

Buttermilk Griddle Cakes with Muscadine Jelly

My great-grandmother Florine, who lived in a wood-sided cottage on the farm until she was 100 years old, used to make these cornmeal pancakes (what most folk call hoecakes) right on the big, round top burners of an old potbellied stove that sat across from the piano my Nana played. I still have one of her old irons that I use as a doorstop. Slathered in butter and Muscadine Jelly, the griddle cakes were our after-school snack—our version of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Food & Drinkscrazyforcrust.com

Loaded Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars

Loaded cookie bars are soft and chewy cookie bars with all of your favorite mix-ins. This recipe is perfect for using up all the extra mix-ins like chocolate chips, nuts, and candy that are hiding in your pantry. It’s a basic bar cookie filled with an assortment of delicious add-ins, resulting in one tasty treat.
Recipesrecipes.net

Chocolate Covered Pretzel Rods Recipe

Serve up some holiday treats with these delectable pretzel rods. These pretzel sticks are dipped in both caramel and chocolate and decorated with sprinkles. Make caramel sauce by melting the butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add brown sugar, milk and corn syrup. Boil over medium-high heat for 5 to 6 minutes, stirring constantly. Mixture will get a thicker, a little shiny and a tad darker. Remove from heat, add vanilla and stir.
ava360.com

Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake

Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake is an elegant and decadent dessert bursting with raspberry flavor. Raspberries and chocolate have always made such a great match and this cake has both in abundance. This mousse cake has a moist cocoa brownie at the bottom, topped with a crunchy chocolate raspberry crunch and a delightful raspberry mousse. The cake is then covered with a chocolate ganache and beautifully decorated with fresh raspberries.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What Is Pu-Erh Tea And What Does It Taste Like?

If you enjoy a cup of tea every now and then, you probably stick mainly to green, black, and herbal varieties — the more popular blends that occupy the shelves of grocery stores and markets. If you drink tea often, you may dabble in oolong, rooibos, or white teas. Pu-erh...
Recipesrecipes.net

Grasshopper Fudge Cream Cake Recipe

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with this light and delicious creation. This fudge cream cake has just the right level of mint and a minty chocolate frosting. Prepare cake according to package directions, adding 1½ tsp mint extract to the batter. Pour all but 1 cup of the batter into a well greased 9×13-inch pan.
Recipesbutterwithasideofbread.com

CHILLED PEACH SOUP

Chilled Peach Soup made with fresh peaches, sugar, cream & vanilla! Cool off with this unique peaches & cream dessert!. isn’t a meal, it’s a dessert, but gosh if it doesn’t sound like a tempting dinner idea on a hot summer’s day. I was introduced to it on a cruise and of course, I had to try to come up with something similar. I love the fresh peaches and cream taste in every scoop and I’m sure you will too.
ava360.com

Chocolate Strawberry Cream Cheese Mousse Cake

If you love chocolate and strawberry combination you should definitely try this easy recipe for Chocolate Strawberry Cream Cheese Mousse Cake. The cake consists of a rich, dense and decadent fudgy chocolate cake at the bottom topped with fresh strawberries and then baked together, all covered in strawberry cream cheese mousse. This cake is simply bursting with strawberry flavor, the smooth texture of the mousse goes perfectly with the texture of the cake and is really refreshing and summery.