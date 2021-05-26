Costco's Dark Chocolate Covered Mangoes Have Shoppers Drooling

When it comes to cocktails, the possibilities are endless. You can incorporate as few or as many ingredients as your heart desires to create an unforgettable experience. Over the years, cocktails have been taken to a whole new level. From their colors to their garnishes to the glasses in which they are served, a lot of imagination — and improvisation — have obviously gone into the creation of boozy beverages. Some cocktails, however, are happy just being their classic selves.