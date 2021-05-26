Costco's Dark Chocolate Covered Mangoes Have Shoppers Drooling
If you thought Reese's Peanut Butter Cups were "two great tastes that taste great together," then you've likely internalized a lot of 1970s commercials (via YouTube). But the classic combination of chocolate and peanut butter might have nothing on Costco's Kirkland Dark Chocolate Covered Mangoes. Costco shoppers virtually drooled over a recent post about the sweet snack on Reddit. "Oh happy day. Look what is back in stock," the user wrote. The accompanying photo showed a cardboard box full of chocolate drenched mangoes in large bags.