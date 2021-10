In the midst of playing the game of his life, Logan Blake saw the football coming down into the end zone like it was the size of a beach ball. “I was like a kid in a candy shop,” said Delaware Valley’s 6-7 senior receiver. “When he (Del Val quarterback Jack Bill) puts it up there, it’s because he thinks I’ll catch it, and I’m just waiting to pull it down. It’s the best feeling in the world. Just amazing.”

FOOTBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO