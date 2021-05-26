Cancel
Tootsie- PHS Pet of the Week

ruralradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet me be your little Tootsie! I would like a lot of space to roam around as I am curious and do not like to be locked up in small spaces. Which is why I need to get out of here as soon as possible. They let me roam around the cat adoption room some days to get all of my curiosity out but it is not enough because I am more than ready for someone to walk into that room and fall in love with me and take me to a bigger place where I can roam freely. Can you be the one that saves me?

ruralradio.com
Petsetvnews.com

Pet of the Week | Chase

Chase is a big boy who creates even bigger bonds with his people. He would be considered a very needy cat, but in the best way! His favorite activity is cuddling in bed with you under the blankets. For more information, please contact Carbon Cat Rescue at (435) 820-2704 or...
PetsDaily Independent

Pet of the Week: Benny Blue

The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Benny Blue, a 1-year-old Boston Terrier. According to owner Christie Willis Robbins, Benny Blue loves playing fetch and snuggling with “his people.” Robbins said Benny Blue “keeps his people busy by emptying his toy box a few times a day and carrying toys all over the house.” Benny Blue was one of dozens of entries in the newspaper’s Facebook contest.
Petsruralradio.com

Tilly- PHS Pet of the Week

Picture this…you’re sitting in the sunroom reading one of your favorite novels and you hear a chirping sound getting closer. Around the corner strolls the beautiful Miss Tilly. Her tail flicks with excitement at the fact that you are going to sit with her in her favorite spot. She jumps gracefully up onto the bench next to you and snuggles into the side of your leg. The two of you spend the afternoon enjoying a good book, good company, and the warm sunshine through the windows.
Petsruralradio.com

Timmy- PHS Pet of the Week

With a thousand-watt smile and a friendly demeanor, Timmy can capture any heart that makes eye contact! He can be a bit of a doofus, but all in the right ways! Timmy can entertain without even trying because that’s just who he is! His charisma is effortless and he can bring out the best in anybody!
PetsPosted by
KATC News

GMA Pet of the Week: Triton

Do not let his size fool you. If you are looking for an older companion who is sweet and cuddly, then Triton is your guy. All he wants in his later years is a nice, warm home and someone to give him all of the snuggles that he craves.
Petsappenmedia.com

Pet of the Week: Hennessy

Meet Hennessy (ID# 46904533), a 4-year-old girl who is the best of both worlds. While she is typically calm and quiet, Hennessy loves to play, and tug of war is one of her favorites. She also loves to chew toys and go for car rides. To top that, she is ultra-sweet. If you’re looking for a calm dog who loves to play and have fun, Hennessy is your gal. Meet her today at DeKalb County Animal Services or email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com for more information.
PetsWDTV

Pet Helpers: Mitzi

This beauty is Mitzi and she’s been in her foster home for over 9 months watching all the other kittens get adopted. She is now almost 11 months old and is hoping to find her ‘fur’ever home. She loves playing with all the other cats/kittens in her foster home. Her foster mom believes she would do best in a home with no dogs or one that is calm and laid back. Mitzi will require her new family to be patient with her on trusting them.
Petskeizertimes.com

Cat of the Week

History: Priscilla is a sweet, older girl with lots of love, purring and biscuits to share. She also possesses an endearing snaggletooth. Preferred home: She is looking for a home without loud sounds, no children under 8 years old and without dogs. Car rides aren’t something she enjoys and may swipe or nip if she becomes overwhelmed or upset.
Petsmidfloridanewspapers.com

The Animal League Adoption Center – Patsy

Patsy is a 2-year-old Dachshund/Lab blend that weighs about 25 pounds and is looking for a forever family. “My foster mommy says I am a ‘hidden gem,’” Patsy says. “I am amazingly sweet and go into my ‘Patsy position,’ which is where I snuggle close/lay on you with my belly in the air so that you can give me belly rubs forever and ever. I do like to stay close to my people and am pretty low key. I am not a big fan of car rides as I get a little tummy ache, but I do LOVE to stay home with you and chill on the couch and just be near you. I am a little afraid of dog toys and am not sure what to do with them. They are noisy and scary, and I just want to hide from them.”
PetsThe Daily World

Scar — Adoptable Pet of the Week

Scar looks like he should be wearing sunglasses and hanging at the beach. He’s got that cool-dog vibe about him. He’s a smallish, grey and white Staffordshire, mixed with … something. Eight years ago, when he was being born, his mom dragged him across some gravel. This is how he got that scar down the middle of his face and his moniker. Scar is house-broken, good with other dogs and he likes children of all ages. Scar has a great disposition and loves rolling in the grass (though he might prefer to keep his distance from gravel). He has some seasonal allergies and is allergic to chicken. Scar is available for adoption through PAWS of Grays Harbor. They are open by appointment only at this time. Please call 360-533-1141 or visit www.pawsgh.org to fill out an adoption application. You can also find them on Facebook. Keep in mind, those 55 years and older receive a 20% discount on adoption fees.
PetsThe Daily World

Georgie — Adoptable Pet of the Week

This Georgie could totally kiss the girls and they would not cry. Georgie could win the “most adorable ears” contest in … whatever type of contest might have a most-adorable-ears section. His paperwork says he’s a 1-year-old Boxer/Pit mix. I’m no expert, but I’m thinking Pit/Boston? He’s smallish for a Pit and has fabulously brindle patches on top of a white background. Georgie was found tied up, so tight his voice box has been damaged, yet he has a remarkably positive outlook on life. He needs more work with his leash manners. His foster of many months says he is completely house-trained and knows some tricks. He becomes heavily agitated when near a human using any type of power machinery or hand tool — such as a lawn mower, vacuum cleaner or even pruning shears. Maybe Georgie will give you the excuse you need to be a slacker when it comes to household chores. He is good with other animals — large and small dogs, cats, chickens, ducks and horses. He is untested around children, though he has a very high energy level, so a home with older children might be best. Georgie loves to play fetch, but he will not return the ball. If you’re not concerned about leaving some weeds in the yard and a few crumbs on the carpet, consider Georgie. He is available through PAWS of Grays Harbor. They are open by appointment only at this time. Please call 360-533-1141 or visit www.pawsgh.org to fill out an adoption application. You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram.
Pittsburgh, PApittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Bram

This stunning boy came to Animal Friends when he was found as a stray. When Bram first arrived he was rather nervous. He spent several months in a foster home, where he was able to build up his confidence. Bram likes to live with cat friends and would do well in a more settled home.
PetsThe Daily World

Cody B — Adoptable Pet of the Week

Cody B is tall and slender with a gorgeous coat of fur. He’s all energy with a puppy brain. At 6 months old, he shows promise. He loves kids, soccer balls and peanut butter. Cats are another story. Cody tends to fixate on cats, so a feline-free environment is called for. A husky/shepherd mix, Cody has one blue eye and one brown eye. This makes him look as if he’s undecided about whether he wants to be an obedient German shepherd or a crazy husky – all business on the left side, party on the right. Cody B is available for adoption through PAWS of Grays Harbor. They are open by appointment only at this time. Please call 360-533-1141 or visit www.pawsgh.org to fill out an adoption application. You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram.
PetsLong Beach Press-Telegram

Pets of the Week: Plato, Puddin, Molly and Cakepop are ready for adoption

Plato is a young shepherd-pit bull mix who knows various commands, including sit, down and paw. This 1-year-old boy would love to continue training with you. Information about Plato: The spcaLA P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village and Education Center, 562-216-2542. Plato’s identification number is 21-02200. Puddin and Cakepop. Puddin and...
PetsWicked Local

Neponset Valley Humane Society Pet of the Week: Louie

Meet sweet Louie, he's been through such a tough time. When he was rescued he not only needed to be neutered, he also needed emergency care to remove his eye due to a terrible infection. He's all recovered, happy and ready for his forever home. Louie is young, lovable and playful. Probably best as an only cat. Can you give this special guy the family he needs? Go to www.neponsethumane.org, click Adopt to download the application, then email it to us.
Petsthevoice.us

Pet of the Week: Munchkin: Limited vision, lots of love

Munchkin is a female Domestic Shorthair Black and White who was born in April 2017. Short-legged Munchkin has very limited vision, and can only see light and shadows. She loves her head and neck scratched while purring and head-butting. She likes to put her mouth on a hand and ask for more petting. She is afraid of other cats until she gets to know them and will not do well with small children.
Petsrichardsontoday.com

Animal Shelter Pet of the Week

Senior cats make some of the best cats! Socks is a 15-year-old spayed female domestic short hair that will meow at you if she wants attention so prepare to be wooed. She came in as an owner surrender in March after her owner passed away and the next of kin was allergic. Socks needs to live in a single cat home where she can stare out the window and receive head scratches. She is fully vaccinated and just waiting for a home to call her own. If you are interested, make an appointment with the shelter at https://richardsonanimalshelter.setmore.com/.
Petsallongeorgia.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Meatball

This handsome boy is approximately 2 years old and 60 pounds. With the exception of rabies, Meatball is up-to-date on his vaccinations. Upon adoption, he will need to receive his rabies vaccine, along with being neutered. He is heartworm negative. Meatball is a playful pup and loves to get out...
Petsmonroecopost.com

Pet Adoption Network: Forrest

Forrest was found living under a porch, depending on a kind person to leave him food. A neighbor reportedly left him last year when they moved. Forrest is a handsome, great guy with lots of personality and affection. Like most "throwaway cats,” he just needs some time to learn to trust you.
Petsmidfloridanewspapers.com

A Forever Home Animal Rescue – Sam

Sam is an 8-year-old Chihuahua mix weighing approximately 7 pounds. “This adorable boy came from a high kill shelter,” according to A Forever Home Animal Rescue. “He does have the beginning of cataracts and one droopy ear (which makes him look adorable). He is mellow but timid when he first meets new people.”